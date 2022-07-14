“It was frustrating” – Big Show reveals real reason for quitting WWE

Paul Wight aka Big Show joined AEW in the recent past. He reveals the reason for quitting the company of WWE.

Paul Wight well known by his previous in-ring name of Big Show is no stranger to changing things up. Currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Pual began his professional wrestling career in the year 1995. The wrestler debuted for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant.

He spent four years in WCW wherein he joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order faction. After his stint at WCW Paul shifted to the company of the World Wrestling Federation WWF.

Paul joined Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turned heel under the name the Big Show. In the company of WWE, the character of Big Show underwent numerous changes. Paul switched from heel to face and back again. Also, he racked up all sorts of titles, from the United States and Intercontinental Championships to the WWE Tag Team championship and multiple reigns as WWE Champion.

On the back of such an astonishing record, Pual left the company of WWE. The wrestling world and most importantly the Universe of WWE were in a state of shock when they understood the news regarding the wrestler’s exit from the company. Then it was neither revealed from the wrestler nor the company made any remarks in particular about the exit of the wrestler.

Big Show reveals the reason for quitting WWE

Recently Paul spoke to Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes for the outlet’s October 2021 issue. On the show, Wight also spoke about his final appearance on-air for WWE. In his final appearance, it involved Big Show being berated by Randy Orton. Big Show revealed the reason for his exiting the company of WWE. Wight said that he wasn’t ready to be put out to pasture as a performer.

“It was frustrating,” Paul said. “That was one of the big battles that I had with Vince [McMahon]. He’s an innovator, he’s brilliant, and he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met in my life. He understands the human dynamic. I didn’t want to be in the role of that legend. I kept saying, ‘Hey, quit trying to put me in Shady Pines. I’m not ready to be in the retirement home.’ And that’s something that WWE has always done, too.”

Calling the program with Orton a “humbling experience,” Paul said that the company will use every available resource as a means of promotion. Paul also said that he understands and agrees with the idea that the focus should be on younger talent, but that the creative department shouldn’t disregard someone who still has something to offer.