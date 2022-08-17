“He could be like WWE champion material” – WWE Legend makes bold prediction regarding Logan Paul

Sean Waltman a.k.a X-Pac recently applauded the newly signed WWE superstar and YouTube sensation Logan Paul for his in-ring proficiency.

Famous YouTuber Logan Paul has been in the news lately for his recent million-dollar deal with WWE. The social media celebrity is being applauded for his gutsy performances at Wrestlemania 38 and SummerSlam this year. Logan has certainly earned some respect from fans and legends of the game. Recently, the 1-2-3 Kid X-Pac talked about Logan Paul and gave his views on what is in store for him in the WWE company.

In his conversation with TMZ Sports, the Hall of Famer praised the newly recruited talent by WWE. Waltman even made a big prediction regarding Logan Paul’s future in the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

X-Pac believes the YouTube sensation could be a WWE Champion one day

It seems the 1-2-3 Kid is blown away by the in-ring athleticism of the YouTube star. While talking to TNZ Sports, X-Pac hailed Logan Paul for his natural ability in the ring and claimed he has a bright future in WWE. The legend also mentioned YouTuber’s controversial past and admitted he wasn’t a fan.

However, Waltman appreciated the 27-year-old for the way he has grown over time. He praised Logan Paul’s timing and ability to grasp the psychology of the match. In fact, the veteran made a bold prediction regarding the newly signed talent and called him WWE champion material. He stated:

“Huge future… [Logan Paul’s]His timing is really good. He grasps the psychology of a match. I got nothing but praise for that guy. He could be like WWE champion material at some point…”

Anyway, it was a commendation well earned as Logan Paul has shown a lot of promise in his limited appearances. So far, the 27-year-old has wrestled two matches and delivered two impressive performances.

Logan Paul defeated The A-Lister in his debut as a full-time WWE Superstar

Logan Paul gave his first in-ring performance in WWE at Wrestlemania 38 this year. The social media star immediately caught the eye of the pro wrestling world with his exceptional in-ring work. Logan tagged alongside The Miz and defeated Mysterios only to get betrayed by his partner.

However, Logan Paul signed with WWE and finally got his revenge on the A-Lister. In his very first match as a full-time WWE superstar, he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam last month.

Nevertheless, so far whatever we have seen, the latest WWE recruit has shown great potential. Even the new Head of WWE Creative Triple H rates Logan Paul very high. Let’s see, what more does the 27-year-old sensation bring into the WWE ring?

