“He was stoked. I go backstage, we shook hands” – Logan Paul reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after his WrestleMania 38 Match

YouTuber Logan Paul recently spoke about his WrestleMania 38 match, his conversation with Vince McMahon and his probable future with WWE.

Logan Paul made an appearance on The MMA Hour where he shed light on his conversation with WWE Owner and Chairman Vince McMahon after Wrestlemania 38.

In this year’s Showcase of Immortals, Paul teamed up with The Miz to wrestle against the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Although Logan alongside The Miz won the match, The A-Lister turned on Logan and delivered the YouTuber with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Vince McMahon talked to Logan Paul after his Wrestlemania Match

Despite receiving a Skull Crushing Finale, Logan Paul obtained a lot of acclaim from the fans and critics for his Wrestlemania 38 performance.

Even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was pleased and had a few words to say to the boxer. Logan Paul was asked by the interviewer whether WWE had offered him any longer-term deal. In the MMA hour with Ariel Helwani, he replied:

“Not yet. Maybe they will, I don’t know. I swear. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match. He was stoked. I go backstage, we shook hands, it was the good old stepdad Vince thing. He’s like, he goes, ‘trust me, your future is here!’ I was like, ‘cool, sure.’

A commendation from Vince McMahon meant a lot for the famous YouTuber.

Paul further talked about how much it meant for him. He also expressed that he is grateful for the kind of he got from everyone.

“That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend. Him being excited about, you know, the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Like, even just the response and feedback online after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment, man. I think people were surprised by my performance and I’m so grateful that they liked it.” He Said.

Logan Paul talks about his possible future plans with WWE and The Miz

After The Miz’s turn on Logan at WrestleMania 38, it would now suggest that he will be working as a face in the future. When the MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani questioned Logan Paul whether his WWE deal was to come in as a good guy. He commented:

“That was not part of the deal. It was a sentiment that I had expressed. It’s my desire. I’d like to be a good guy. I just want to be liked like any f*cking person. Here’s the difference. I don’t have a nickname, dude. I’m not going in there like The Miz. He’s Mike, but he’s The Miz. I’m Logan. People sometimes have a hard time understanding that there’s a character to play and there’s the real version, and somewhere in there I’ve got to find a version that works for this medium.”

Logan wants to face The Miz at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year

Talking to Helwani, Logan Paul indicated his interest in further returns to WWE. He even stated he would love to kick The Miz’s a** at WrestleMania 39.

“Yeah, for sure. For sure. It was so fun. If the WWE would have me back, I’d love to. WrestleMania is in L.A. next year, I mean, it’d be cool to kick The Miz’s a** there.” He stated.

Paul further expressed his desire to work full-time in WWE and said this:

“I could do it [a regular WWE schedule]. Truthfully, it’d come down to whatever the deal is, right? I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it and I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills. It would just have to make monetary sense to me because if I do that, I’m gonna be unable to do other things.”

Logan also holds the Guinness World Record holder for the Most Expensive Pokémon Trading Card Sold at a Private Sale. He made his Wrestlemania 38 entrance wearing the Pokemon Card.

