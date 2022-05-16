“He used a sledgehammer. He should have used a shovel” – Former WWE Superstar slams Triple H for burying WWE Superstars

A former WWE star recently criticized Triple H for using his backstage influence to damage the career of several WWE Superstars.

Former WWE star Rene Dupree has been very open when it comes to opinions regarding his co-workers. Dupree recently talked about Triple H and blamed the 14-time World Champion for using his backstage power to bury superstars.

Although he was an active in-ring competitor, ‘The Game’ was a part of the creative meetings throughout the 2000s and offered his opinion on his co-workers.

Rene Dupree believes Triple H should have used a Shovel instead of a Sledgehammer

Dupree appeared on the latest episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, where he took shots at Triple H. He also stated that the 52-year-old should have used a shovel instead of a Sledgehammer as his signature weapon in WWE.

Dupree said:

“For years I couldn’t understand why he didn’t use a shovel. He used a sledgehammer. He should have used a shovel for how many people he f***ing buried, and he knows he did.”

While speaking on the podcast, Dupree also claimed that Triple H hated Nick Mitchell, also known as Mitch in WWE. Dupree also thinks that The Game thought Mitch was not experienced enough to compete on WWE’s main roster.

The Former WWE star recollects his disappointing interaction with ‘The Game’

Dupree also recalled an overseas tour moment where Triple H made him look stupid. On one of his tours, Dupree was facing difficulty finding his hotel room. He stated that although Triple H helped him, he did it in a degrading way to make him look stupid.

The two-time tag team champion also recalled that he was due to join Triple H, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels in the elevator which he didn’t. Dupree did not want to be around Triple H because of the negative interchange they had earlier.

“The door’s about to close and Randy goes, ‘Come on, Rene. I said, ‘No, dude, it’s okay, you guys go without me.’ I didn’t wanna f***ing be around that pr*ck at that point. That’s the way I am, that’s the way my mind works. You wanna treat me like that? And that’s not the first time the son-in-law had made those jabs at me.” Dupree recalled.

This is not the first time that the retired legend has been criticized for using his backstage power. Recently, ex WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak also made such claims and stated that Triple H “blatantly buried” him in a documentary in 2020.

Rene Dupree was an active member of WWE’s main roster between 2003 and 2007 where he became a tag team champion twice.

