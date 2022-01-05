“He was not your WWE Champion. Big E was” – WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at WWE for disrespecting Big E before title loss to Brock Lesnar

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at WWE for disrespecting Big E before title loss to Brock Lesnar in the main event of Day 1.

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion once again. The Beast Incarnate fought in a Fatal Five way and overcame Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and the defending champion Big E to win the title. His win at DAY1 has made for some interesting twists and turns leading up to Wrestlemania. However, not everyone is pleased with the events that took place prior to the title win.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray was not happy with Lesnar walking out last to fight despite Big E being the WWE Champion. On the latest Busted Open show he claimed that this was a sign of disrespect towards him which was made even worse by the fact that in the end Lesnar got his glory anyway by winning the title.

“That’s something that really pis*ed me off when I saw it. I understand that Brock Lesnar is the biggest star in that match; you can make an argument that Brock Lesnar is the biggest star in WWE right now. This is the man who defeated The Undertaker, ended The Streak, a five-time – up until the other night – world champion, a guy who does what he wants, when he wants… But he was not your WWE Champion. Big E was.

If we know that Brock is going to win the championship, and he’s going to have his moment, he’s going to have his beauty shot at the end of the show, why would you have Big E come out fourth? Why would you have Brock come out last? There is absolutely zero reason. ZERO.”

Lesnar will now face Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble. Fans have long dreamt about this encounter and will now be able to witness them go at it in one of the biggest events of the year.

One however, has to feel for Big E. Despite a strong start, his title run can best be described aslacklustre and is now merely an afterthought. Hopefully, the promotion will now take the time to build him up and he hops back to the main event scene in the future.

