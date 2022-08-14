“He wasn’t a person that I particularly wanted to work with” – WWE Hall of Famer says he was not interested to work alongside Batista

WWE Hall of Famer has recently revealed that he was not friends with Batista and was not interested to work alongside him.

WWE Hall of Famer recently has made a shocking revelation. The former wrestler of WWE said that he was not friends with another WWE legend, Batista. The Hall of Famer is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. Speaking about the equation between him and Batista the wrestler has said that he wasn’t keen to face Batista after their backstage bust-up. However, he said that their chemistry improved after their altercation.

The former wrestler of WWE who made such a revelation is none other than the legend, Booker T. The wrestler recently discussed Bryan Danielson’s recent comments about The Miz. The AEW star had stated that he and The A-Lister didn’t like each other. On Booker T’s Hall of Fame show, the legend noted that he was in a similar situation to Danielson as he did not get along with Batista. That being said, he had to work with him on a storyline.

WWE Hall of Famer says he was not interested to work alongside Batista

Speaking about Batista the Hall of Famer said that he never talks about the incident between Dave and him. Further, the AEW wrestler also added that they were not friends or anything like that but had to work together. Booker T also added that Dave Batista was not a person Booker particularly wanted to work with. Booker further said that after the incident both the wrestlers were able to work in the ring a whole lot better. He also said that things got smoother post the incident. Further said that before the incident there used to be not much a respect going into the matches. He also cleared that the scenario changed after the incident.

The former WWE wrestler also mentioned that to enter the ring and act professionally the wrestlers need to keep aside their “beefs.”

“I never talk about the incident between Dave [Batista] and I or anything like that. We were not friends or anything like that, and he and I had to work together. He wasn’t a person that I particularly wanted to work with, but I’m a professional, just like [Bryan] Danielson, I’m a professional, I’m going to get the work done and hopefully, that makes some really good TV. I do know after the incident [with Batista], I think we were able to work in the ring a whole lot better, actually. I think things got a lot smoother. Maybe before there wasn’t a respect deal going into our matches. But after I’m sure there was a lot of respect going into that ring.”