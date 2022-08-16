“He’s a fantastic wrestler” – Under Triple H, WWE is keen to sign one of AEW’s top wrestlers

As per the reports it is been noted that the Triple H led WWE is keen to sign one of the top wrestlers of AEW.

Recently it has been reported that the company of WWE is keen on signing one of the top wrestlers from its rival company of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The wrestler has been making news in the recent past. He is also been as considered one of the brightest stars on AEW television over the past few months.

As per the reports, the AEW star whom WWE is keen to sign is none other than Konosuke Takeshita. The 27-year-old Japanese star has gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Jon Moxley (a.k.a Dean Ambrose), Claudio Castagnoli, and Adam Page. Dave Meltzer stated the same recently on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Dave said that WWE seems to be impressed by the 27-year-old’s recent performances. And is thus interested in bringing the top Japanese talent into the company.

Dave also said that the fact that they don’t have him under a five-year deal or anything like that, shouldn’t be incumbent on how they use the wrestler. He also said that he is unaware of the deal that the wrestler has with DDT. And also added that if he does not have a full-time deal with DDT then the Triple H led WWE is looking for a big Japanese wrestler.

Speaking about the 27-year-old Dave said that Takeshita has got some size. Also he’s young, and he’s got a good body. Dave also said that Takeshita is a fantastic wrestler. Dave also added that somebody in WWE may stumble upon him and be interested because he’s exactly what they are looking for.

Takeshita recently noted that he has to return to Japan for a DDT show later in August. His future beyond that is currently unclear.

