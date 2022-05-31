Wrestling

Is WWE hiding the real reason behind Stephanie McMahon taking a Leave of Absence?

Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian and Dave Meltzer suspect there is more to Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE.
Yasser Ayaz

WWE Latest News
