Is WWE hiding the real reason behind Stephanie McMahon taking a Leave of Absence?

Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian and Dave Meltzer suspect there is more to Stephanie McMahon taking a leave of absence from WWE.

Recently, Stephanie McMahon decided to take a ‘Leave of Absence’ from her WWE duties. WWE’s chief brand officer (CBO) took to Twitter to share this news. The news came in as a shock to everyone in the pro-wrestling industry.

In her tweet, Stephenie wrote she wants to focus on her family currently and will return to WWE in the future. Since then, there have been assumptions and theories suggesting there might be more to the whole story.

Recently, Andrew Zarian and Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer voiced their deductions on Stephanie’s leave of absence from WWE.

A high-up claims there is more to Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence from WWE

On a recent episode of We’re Live Pal, Andrew Zarian, Dave Meltzer, Bryan Alvarez, and Garrett Gonzalez discussed Stephanie’s decision to step away. Andrew Zarian claimed that there is more to Stephanie’s departure from the company. Zarian further revealed his discussion with someone in the know in WWE.

Zarian’s source stated that people doubted Stephanie’s abilities as an executive. Moreover, there were questions about her performance ever since she took over the ad sales and sponsorship role. Zarian stated:

“The comment was that internally, there was doubt put on Steph [and] her abilities as an executive. And a lot of this started after she absorbed some of Michelle Wilson’s responsibilities after she left. One responsibility being ad sales and sponsorship. And the comment that I found interesting was that they mentioned that the investors were questioning why they weren’t performing as well.”

‘It’s like like a left hand and a right-hand thing…’ Meltzer claims

During the discussion, Dave Meltzer expressed his thought on Stephanie McMahon stepping away from her WWE duties. Meltzer noted that when/if Stephanie returns, it won’t be for the same role.

Meltzer also reported that nobody is allowed talk bad about Stephanie. If anyone does so, they will be gone from WWE. Meltzer stated:

“I talked to somebody about something similar and asked about Stephanie… He’s like, ‘if anyone hears that, they’re gonna be gone. No one can say anything bad publicly about Steph.’ And it’s like like a left hand and a right-hand thing.”

Since the news came in out of nowhere, it is hard to get a reasonable explanation for the whole issue. However, it will be interesting to see when Stephanie McMahon returns to WWE.

