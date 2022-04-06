Is WWE Superstar Omos taller than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal? – How Tall is Omos actually?

Is WWE Superstar Omos taller than NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal? – The two are often compared due to their freakishly large stature.

The WWE is famous for producing larger than life performers, both figuratively and literally. From Andre the Giant to The Big Show, the promotion has regularly featured some of the largest athletes to have ever laced a pair of wrestling boots.

The latest in line is Omos. The 27-year old is currently being built as the company’s newest resident giant. He is quite literally head and shoulders above everyone else on the current roster but how does he fare against athletes beyond WWE?

Yes, the WWE Superstar towers over the NBA Hall of Famer. Shaquille O’Neal stands at a massive seven foot one inch(although he has admitted that he was actually shorter). However, Omos has him beat by two inches. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has a height of seven foot three inches making him the third tallest superstar ever in WWE history.

The only two men taller than him are the late Jorge Gonzalez, who was 8 ft tall, and the late Andre the Giant, who was 7 ft. 4 inches.

Shaquille O’Neal is a self confessed wrestling fan. He even made an appearance at Wrestlemania 2016 and had a faceoff with the Big Show although nothing came of it.



Omos on the other hand was a former college basketball player before he joined the WWE. He made his debut as a part of Akira Tozawa’s ninja faction before he was repackaged as the bouncer for Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground.

He eventually began associating with AJ Styles and the two went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship at Wrestlemania last year. Omos has since established himself as a singles competitor and had his first singles match at Wrestlemania this year.

Considering Shaq’s age and his relation with AEW it is unlikely that the two will ever face each other inside the squared circle. That however, hasn’t stopped fans from pining for the match.

