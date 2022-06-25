“He’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan” – Paul Wight draws an interesting similarity between Hulk Hogan and another WWE Superstar

Paul Wight knows wrestling like least of the experts does. Recently, he drew an interesting similarity between Hulk Hogan and another WWE Superstar.

Paul Wight aka Big Show is one of the greatest personalities in the game of wrestling. The wrestler has an understanding of the game like least of the experts do. Paul is not only a great player of the game but also a minute observer.

And, because of this dedication of his to the game, the wrestler has come up with an interesting similarity between Hulk Hogan and another WWE Superstar. Paul is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling.

The wrestler has been most notably commentating for “AEW Dark: Elevation.” Owning to a surgery he had in the previous year in December, Wight has wrestled just four total matches for the company.

Paul Wight draws similarity between Hulk Hogan and another Superstar

Recently the wrestler made an appearance on Submission Radio. On the show, Paul Wight drew a similarity between Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar. Wight named the WWE Superstar he believes has the best backstage game since Hogan. Speaking about the topic the ex-employee of WWE said that he always teases Brock about it. The wrestler said that he has always said to Brock that he has the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan.

Big Show further said that he has always seen Lesnar walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC. And, when the wrestler used to walk the Big Show would see people would flatten themselves against the walls. The reason for this as mentioned by the commentator of AEW is that the people used to be so intimidated by Brock.

Showering his praise upon the WWE wrestler Paul said that Brock is one of the most honest people one can meet in their life. He further said that Brock doesn’t mess with anyone he does not like.

“I always tease Brock when I see him, I say he’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan,” Wight said. “I would see Brock walk in the buildings when he came back after the UFC stuff and people would flatten themselves against the walls because like, they were so intimidated by Brock, and Brock is a great guy. He’s one of the most honest people you’ll ever meet in your life because if he likes you, he likes you and if he don’t, he just doesn’t mess with you.”

Meanwhile, Lesnar had signed the deal with WWE back in August of 2021 that goes through the first half of 2023. The wrestler has participated in a total of seven matches since the signing of the deal. Most recently, Lesnar faced Roman Reigns in the main event of the second night of WrestleMania 38 where he lost the WWE Championship to the Tribal Chief.