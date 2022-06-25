Wrestling

“He’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan” – Paul Wight draws an interesting similarity between Hulk Hogan and another WWE Superstar

Paul Wight Hulk Hogan
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
When is India vs Ireland 2022: IND vs IRE T20 schedule and fixtures
Next Article
"Seeing Jayson Tatum in the NBA Finals did something to Bradley Beal": Wizards star is undecided about his future as NBA free agency draws closer
WWE Latest News
Paul Wight Hulk Hogan
“He’s got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan” – Paul Wight draws an interesting similarity between Hulk Hogan and another WWE Superstar

Paul Wight knows wrestling like least of the experts does. Recently, he drew an interesting…