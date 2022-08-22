“Holy Crap, this kid has it all” – Kurt Angle recalls the first time he saw AJ Styles

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently shared how he got to know about one of his biggest in-ring rivals in TNA, AJ Styles.

Kurt Angle and AJ Styles have known each other for more than 16 years. Both legends were involved in a very personal feud during their time together in TNA. Trading victories across pay-per-views, the duo delivered many outstanding matches between 2006 and 2010. In fact, when the Olympic Gold Medalist joined TNA, his first singles opponent was none other than The Phenomenal One.

However, Angle recently shared when was he introduced to AJ Styles’ abilities. The Hall of Famer also talked about how he got to know about his former TNA rival and what was his first reaction.

Kurt Angle recalls watching AJ Styles on YouTube

While speaking on one of the recent episodes of his The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer revealed that he was introduced to the name during his WWE days. Angle shared that AJ Styles.

Moreover, when Kurt Angle started working in TNA, he saw AJ Styles in the X-Division portraying the Prince AJ Gimmick through which he showcased a lot of character and potential. Angle immediately understood AJ Styles has a bright future and will be a TNA World Heavyweight champion one day. The Hall of Famer stated that he knew AJ wasn’t just an X-Division star, he was special. He said:

“Well, I heard rumbling about them[AJ Styles and Samoa Joe] from WWE… I had to, you know, go on YouTube and watch him[AJ Styles}] wrestle. And I was like, ‘Holy Crap, this kid has got it all. I mean, this kid is amazing in the ring, an amazing high-flyer, great technician, has all the tools…”

The Hall of Famer shares the first conversation he had with The Phenomenal One in TNA

During the show, Kurt Angle was also asked how AJ Styles reacted when he saw a WWE star joining TNA. The Hall of Famer stated AJ neither brushed him off nor licked his a**. The respect between the two was mutual and they got along very nicely. In fact, Angle considers Styles as one of his favorite in-ring opponents of all time.

Well, it appears, that The Olympic Gold Medalist has a lot of respect and admiration for his former in-ring foe. Kurt Angle even summed up watching AJ Styles in the WWE ring as Phenomenal.

Anyway, now that Kurt Angle is retired, it is almost impossible that the two will face each other in the ring. But, if WWE wants, both TNA legends could be featured in a backstage segment. As of now, both are doing great in their respective lives.

