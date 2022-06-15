“The bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead” – Kurt Angle recalls his life-threatening botch against Sting

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently made a tweet recalling his botched spot against Sting during their Impact days.

Both Sting and Kurt Angle have had substantial careers as pro wrestlers lasting over decades. The two veterans have faced each other numerous times during their time in Impact Wrestling. No doubt, there might have been times when things would not have gone as they were supposed to.

Recently, the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recalled a botched spot involving the WWE Hall of Famer, Sting. The incident took place at the Bound for Glory PPV of IMPACT Wrestling in 2007. Kurt Angle recalls accidentally legitimately busting Sting’s head.

Kurt Angle shares a GIF showing his botched spot against the icon Sting

The Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to share the infamous botch where he injured Sting with a baseball bat. Angle noted that the incident wasn’t supposed to happen. But Sting, who is a top-class in-ring performer, somehow failed to catch the bat. The miscommunication led to Sting getting hit on the forehead. Kurt Angle tweet:

“It wasn’t supposed to happen. He[Sting] was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches.”

The time I busted @stinger wide open! It wasn’t supposed to happen. He was supposed to catch the bat but the bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead. Sting was a bloody mess after this match and had to get multiple stitches. #wrestlingbloopers pic.twitter.com/W27Bx63EGq — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) June 5, 2022

The GIF clearly shows that the incident was nothing but a rare lack of communication between the two.

The Olympic Gold Medalist considers Sting as ‘one of the most humble people’

Although the duo made a serious botch, that never affected the relationship they shared in and outside the ring. On an episode of his podcast last year, Kurt Angle opened up about his relationship with the icon. Angle stated that he shares a positive relationship with Sting.

Moreover, the 6-time world champion was in all praises for his former in-ring foe. Kurt Angle admired Sting for shining out when WCW struggled because of politics and backstabbers. He said:

“We got along perfectly well, we had a lot in common. He was just one of the most humble people I had ever talked to. I can’t believe that he was a part of WCW at a time where things there were very political and guys were stabbing each other in the back.”

Both Sting and Kurt Angle retired from pro wrestling in 2016 and 2019. While Angle stayed retired, the former 4-time TNA Champion wasn’t happy with the way he left. At the age of 62, Sting made his wrestling return in 2021, signing with AEW.

