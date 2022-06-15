Wrestling

“The bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead” – Kurt Angle recalls his life-threatening botch against Sting

Kurt Angle talks about Sting
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"No one has scared me more than Stephen Curry": Celtics analyst Dan Greenberg admits the Warriors MVP keeps him awake over LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant, and Giannis
Next Article
"Gotta pay back Logan Paul his $14M first": NBA Twitter roasts Floyd Mayweather who intends to buy an NBA team possibly in Las Vegas
WWE Latest News
Kurt Angle talks about Sting
“The bat snuck past his hands and nailed his forehead” – Kurt Angle recalls his life-threatening botch against Sting

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently made a tweet recalling his botched spot against…