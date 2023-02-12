How Much Will Vince McMahon and Triple H Make If WWE Is Sold For $8 Billion?

The biggest pro wrestling news of this year so far is Vince McMahon returning to WWE to sell the company. Ever since the 77-year-old forced himself back into the WWE Board, several reports about the company going for sale have emerged. Although no such deal has happened as of now, WWE is expected to have a new owner by the end of this year. Recently, a report shed light on the money Vince McMahon and Triple H will make if WWE is sold for $8 billion.

In the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the potential sale of the billion-dollar company. According to him, rather than being a help, Mr. McMahon’s presence is a constraint for negotiations. He also discussed the amount that will go into the pockets of Vince McMahon and Triple H if the company is sold anyway.

Vince McMahon and Triple H collectively will earn over $2.5 billion from WWE’s sale

If WWE gets sold for $8 billion, the McMahon family will make the most money out of it. Together, Vince McMahon and Triple H will make 2.5083 billion US$ from the deal.

According to Dave Meltzer’s assessment, the former WWE CEO alone will earn $2,552,969,558(2.5b) from the deal. As to the current creative head, he will roughly get around $8,323,822($8.3m). Triple H, in comparison, will only make$8.3m.

Second to Vince is his daughter Stephanie McMahon, who will earn more than 20 times her husband’s. Dave Meltzer stated the former WWE Chairwoman will make $170,842,415($170.8m). Third on the list is Linda McMahon, who will make around $50,320,030($50.3m) if WWE is sold for $8 billion.

How much will the other big names in the WWE company get from the sale?

Not just the McMahon family, Dave Meltzer also revealed what the other major higher-ups will earn from WWE’s $8 Billion sale. The President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE, Nick Khan, will roughly get around $13,837,200($13.8m).

As to the Executive Vice President of Television Production, Kevin Dunn, Meltzer stated he will make $24,205,410($24.2m) from the deal. Moreover, Frank Riddick is reported to get $10,931,948($10.9m). Surprisingly, the one leading WWE’s creative right now will make the least money if WWE is sold for $8 billion.

If WWE sold for $8 billion, this is roughly what key people in WWE would make from the sale – • Vince McMahon: $2.5bn

• Stephanie McMahon: $170.8m

• Linda McMahon: $50.3m

• Kevin Dunn: $24.2m

• Nick Khan: $13.8m

• Frank Riddick: $10.9m

• Paul Levesque: $8.3m – WON pic.twitter.com/jWn5iAfCVa — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 10, 2023

Nevertheless, as of now, no reported bids have been placed for the company. Though some reports claimed, Comcast and Disney are still the top contenders to buy WWE. Well, with the kind of revenue WWE has generated in a year or so, it will be interesting to see at what price the company will be sold.

