Wrestling

“We’re not going to have any problems, are we?” – WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room

WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!": Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch
Next Article
"Antonio Brown deceived the NFL, Aaron Rodgers' status was known": Ryan Clark justifies why Bucs WR was suspended and Packers QB wasn't, it's "not about race"
WWE Latest News
WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room
“We’re not going to have any problems, are we?” – WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room

WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room. A rumor sowed…