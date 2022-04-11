“It was done to try to hurt my credibility” – Ryback opens up about his alleged fight with Brock Lesnar

Ryback opens up about his famous rumored fight with Brock Lesnar. The wrestler confirmed that the alleged fight never took place.

Brock Lesnar and Ryback are counted among the famous wrestlers the world has witnessed. Both the wrestlers are known for their credibility and courage. This is the reason both, Ryback and Brock Lesnar enjoy an immense fan following. Both the wrestlers are immensely respected in the arena of WWE. The young wrestlers look up to both, Ryback and Brock Lesnar as a source of inspiration.

This fan following brings a sense of responsibility to the famous personalities. The wrestlers are not an exception to it. But, some incidents take place that marks the dent in the fame of these wrestlers. Such an incident had taken place or was rumoured to have taken place between Brock Lesnar and Ryback. In the year 2012, a piece of news made rounds about the alleged fight between the two wrestlers. Recently Ryback opened up about his alleged fight with Brock Lesnar.

Did Brock Lesnar quit WWE because of Ryback?

The news of 2012, involving the alleged fight between the wrestlers had spread like wildfire. It was stated that the fight was the reason that Brock Lesnar quit WWE. The report took the fans and others, wrestlers of WWE, by shock. Then, both the wrestlers were tight-lipped about it. Thus, it was difficult to understand whether the fight had taken place or not.

The news stated,

“Lesnar left the building after getting into a physical altercation with fellow WWE superstar, Ryan Reeves, known in the ring as Ryback. Not much information is being let out. But, the source says Lesnar was in the arena early to rehearse a major angle with SummerSlam opponent Triple H. Before things even began, Reeves, who was also in the building. He got into a heated argument with Lesnar. It is uncertain what the argument was about.

Reeves put his hands on Lesnar, though the source tells us that people who witnessed it said Reeves was going to apologize. Lesnar shoved Reeves back and a shoving match ensued. Lesnar threw Reeves to the floor and hit him in the face three times before being pulled off. Reeves suffered a laceration above his left eyebrow which required stitches. ‘Ryback’ will not be competing tonight as he was originally planned. Lesnar left the building immediately, and all efforts to reach him have failed.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

“It was done to try to hurt my credibility

Recently Ryback spoke on The Ryback TV where he opened up about the news. The wrestler claimed the news to be untrue. Ryback also said that he and Brock Lesnar get along great.

“It was done to try to hurt my credibility with the fans that, ‘Big bad Ryback isn’t so big, bad and tough.’ That altercation never even happened. I and Brock get along great. I got hit in my eye by Haku’s kid Donny Marlow [Camacho], as I know him as in Florida Championship Wrestling,” clarified Ryback.

Click here to read more on WWE.