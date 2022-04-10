“Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****” – When Booker T called Hulk Hogan a racial slur on live television

‘Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****’ and instantly after saying his reaction was the proof that Booker T regretted his comment on Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan and Booker T were immensly popular in the 90s and the early 2000s. They have provided the viewers of the sport with immense memories that can be cherished for a lifetime. On one hand where the viewers of the sport enjoyed the thrashing of the opponents by these two wrestlers. Whereas on the other hand, these wrestlers were a threat to their counterparts.

Today, the new-gen wrestlers of WWE and professional wrestling all over the world consider these two wrestlers as their inspiration. But, on the stage of WCW, there was one such promo that made Booker T regret for his comment on The Hulkster. Booker T said, ‘Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****’ and instantly after saying his reaction was the proof that Booker T regretted his comment on Hogan.

The climax left the fans of both the wrestlers in a stage of shock

The incident took place during the time of the infamous Harlem Heat promo. The promo took place in the arena of WCW Spring Stampede in the year 1997. During the time of the promo, Booker T called out The Hulkster. Everything was going on well and fine until the end. But, it was the climax that left the fans of both the wrestlers in a stage of shock.

Even Booker T instantly regretted the comment he made of The Hulkster. Going by his reaction it clearly shows that the wrestler was not intended to make such a comment. The infamous incident is something that the fans of both the wrestlers remember to date. And, whenever talks arise of Booker T and Hulk Hogan, the comments by the former have always been brought into the spotlight.

On This Day in Wrestling History – Hulk Hogan, we coming for you! 25 years ago today at WCW Spring Stampede (4/6/97) pic.twitter.com/aauzCk3M5A — Wrestling from 80s/90s (@Wrestling80s90s) April 6, 2022

