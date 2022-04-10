Wrestling

“Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****” – When Booker T called Hulk Hogan a racial slur on live television

Hulk Hogan Booker T
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"No One Even Comes Close" - Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Michael Jordan fan, proclaims Muhammad Ali to be the best athlete of all time
Next Article
Why is Evin Lewis not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?
WWE Latest News
Hulk Hogan Booker T
“Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****” – When Booker T called Hulk Hogan a racial slur on live television

‘Hulk Hogan, we coming for you N****’ and instantly after saying his reaction was the…