“I Can Never Ever Repay His Love or Friendship” – Luke Harper’s Wife Sends Heartfelt Message to Cody Rhodes After Emotional Moment With Her Son at WWE WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is finally in the books. The WWE Universe was rooting for Cody Rhodes to finish the story but, The American Nightmare suffered the same fate as many at the hands of Roman Reigns. Rhodes’ family was also in attendance. Amongst Rhodes’ supporters was the eldest son of the late WWE superstar, Luke Harper. Cody Rhodes’ gesture to Harper’s son at ringside stirred sentiments. Harper’s wife took to her social media to thank Cody Rhodes for his undying support.

Luke Harper was also known as Brodie Lee in AEW. Cody Rhodes played a major role in bringing Brodie Lee to Tony Khan’s company. Rhodes was probably just as much heartbroken to learn about the untimely passing of Lee as his blood relatives. WWE even mentioned the name of the wrestling legend during Cody Rhodes’ entrance.

Luke Harper’s wife thanks Cody Rhodes for always being there for her son

Taking to Twitter, Luke Harper’s wife, Amanda expressed gratitude for The American Nightmare. During Cody Rhodes’ entrance, the 37-year-old star made his way to the ringside and handed his WrestleMania weight belt to Brodie Lee Jr.

There was a real connection between the two. Rhodes is almost like a Godfather to Luke Harper’s son. Harper’s wife seems to be indebted to the love and support Cody has provided for her family.

She wrote-

“I am legitimately crying

The way he looks at him.

The way they look at each other.

Words cant express how special @CodyRhodes is to us.

He made Brodie safe on the worst day of his life.

I can never ever repay his love or friendship”.

— Amanda (@MandaLHuber) April 3, 2023

Cody Rhodes’ mom, sister, wife, and daughter were also by the ringside rooting for the hero of their family.

Cody Rhodes came very close to defeating Roman Reigns

After dishing out multiple Cross Rhodes, Rhodes was on the verge of defeating The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. However, a distraction from Paul Heyman allowed Solo Sikoa to deliver the Samoan Spike while Cody Rhodes had his focus on Roman.

The Samoan Spike was followed by a thunderous spear that shattered the American dream of Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns is still the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. As of today, Roman has held the Universal Championship for 945 days and counting.

