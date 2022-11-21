WWE Hall of Famer Says There Would Be a Riot in the Locker Room if CM Punk Main Events WrestleMania Against Stone Cold

CM Punk made a triumphant return to pro-wrestling last year with AEW. Already a fan favorite, he quickly rose through the rankings and became the AEW World Champion. However, things turned sour and came to a head during the media scrum post All Out which resulted in his suspension from the company. There are now talks of a possible return to WWE and headlining WrestleMania. However, a certain Hall of Famer is very against the move.

Also read: AEW Crowd Chant “F*ck CM Punk” During the Recent Full Gear Pay-Per-View

There is speculation that the former AEW World Champion could walk right back to Stamford, Connecticut and fulfil his dream of headlining WrestleMania next year at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. WWE Legend Ric Flair though, believes that it could result in backstage consequences.

Ric Flair says there would be a riot in the locker room if CM Punk main events WrestleMania against Stone Cold

Ric Flair addressed the rumors of CM Punk facing Stone Cold at WrestleMania 39 on his To Be The Man podcast. He was of the opinion that the WWE locker room would not be very pleased if this were to actually happen and suggested that they could even stage a riot.

“I don’t mean this bad, but CM Punk just can’t act like he acts in one company and go to the other, and act like that and come over and expect to be in the main events,” Flair stated. “If he was in the main event at WrestleMania, you would have a riot in the locker room. Think about it. He didn’t leave on good terms. He didn’t leave the other place [AEW] on good terms.”

The Nature Boy clarified that he did not have any issues with his ability but he just couldn’t fathom WWE even entertaining the idea of bringing in Punk and giving him the match against Stone Cold against the guys like Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Ric Flair wants Stone Cold to beat CM Punk in 30 seconds

The Nature Boy added that Punk was not on the same level as Stone Cold Steve Austin. He even added that the Texas Rattlesnake should beat him in 30 seconds.

“If he wrestled CM Punk, you need to beat him in 30 seconds, so that’s not the answer. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and CM Punk? Come on. Give me a break,” Flair said.

CM Punk has not had a wrestling appearance since his backstage scuffle with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out. He is currently sidelined with a torn triceps injury. Several reports have suggested that the 2-time AEW World Champion is currently in talks regarding a contract buyout with AEW. However, neither party has confirmed the news so far.

Click here for more Wrestling News