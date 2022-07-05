“I just feel like the guys that are really great are held back” – Ric Flair makes a bold statement regarding how WWE is treating Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair pins his views on why WWE is holding back stars like Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair.

The Dirtiest Player in the game recently shocked the pro wrestling world when he announced his return to the squared circle. Ric Flair will be wrestling one last time at Starrcast on July 31. The Nature Boy recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast where he conversed about his last match. He also talked about his daughter, Charlotte Flair and Randy Orton.

While speaking on the show, Flair opened up about a lot of things including current stars in WWE, his Top Opponents of all time, Roman Reigns, and more.

Ric Flair speculates why WWE is holding back Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

While speaking with the host John Poz, the Nature Boy gave his opinion on the mic skills of the current WWE superstars. The 16-time champion noted how one could easily recognize that the script is memorized. Flair exemplified his statement with the mic skills of legends like The Rock and Steve Austin and how that still sells tickets.

However, Ric Flair noted stars like Randy Orton and Charlotte are held back so that they don’t go too far. WWE doesn’t want another The Rock to walk off or Steve Austin to refuse to work.

According to Ric Flair, WWE doesn’t want someone to be bigger than the company, and Vince McMahon will never let that happen. Flair also how stars like Hulk Hogan had the power to directly refuse anything back in the day. He said:

“It’s a whole different world, but I still love it. I just feel like the guys that are really great like Randy and my daughter are held back because they (WWE) don’t want them to go that far. They don’t want anybody to become The Rock again that’s going to walk off. They don’t want somebody like Steve that could say, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ Back in the day, Hulk could say yes or no. He had that kind of power. I don’t know if that’s healthy, but Vince won’t let that happen again.”

The Nature Boy wants to face Vince McMahon at this year’s SummerSlam

Although Flair retired from the WWE ring after his emotional match with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 25, he wants to face Vince McMahon. While speaking on his To Be A Man podcast, the former 16-time WWE champion expressed his wish to face Mr. McMahon at this year’s SummerSlam. Flair noted the match will make WWE fans go crazy. But, the chances of Flair wrestling Mr. McMahon seems very low for many obvious reasons one of them being their age.

Anyway, for those who wish to see The Dirtiest Player in the Game in some in-ring action, the Starrcast event on Sunday 31 July next month is the date to remember.

