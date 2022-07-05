Wrestling

“I just feel like the guys that are really great are held back” – Ric Flair makes a bold statement regarding how WWE is treating Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair

Ric Flair on Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
Joe Root Test average by year: Joe Root Test centuries full list
Next Article
“Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry is your daddy”: Fans hilariously remind the Celtics’ star of the nightmares the GSW MVP gave Boston during the 2022 NBA Finals
WWE Latest News
Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan who has been sending her disturbing messages and death threats
Alexa Bliss reacts to a fan who has been sending her disturbing messages and death threats

Alexa Bliss responds to a deranged fan who has been sending her and her husband…