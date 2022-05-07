“I didn’t enjoy any of that” – WWE Superstar Edge says he hated storyline with Matt Hardy and Lita

WWE Superstar Edge says he hated his storyline with Matt Hardy and Lita. The controversial fued was based on their real life drama.

Edge and Lita are two of the most celebrated wrestlers in the world of WWE. Both the wrestlers own immense fame and fan following among the followers of WWE. The ‘The Rated R Superstar’ made his debut in the year 1998 and grew up the ladder of fame in a very short period.

On the other hand, Lita was a Diva who always kept the WWE Universe on their toes. The four-time Women’s Champion made her WWE debut in 2000 alongside Essa Rios and quickly led him to the Light Heavyweight Championship that February, though the pair would split a few months later. She then hooked up with The Hardy Boyz to form Team Xtreme, beginning a partnership that would last nearly five years.

Both these wrestlers were involved in probably the most controversial relationship in the history of WWE. The act of 2006 made a tremendous impact on the career of these wrestlers.

It also earned the status of the Rated R couple in the company of WWE. The act of 2006 on the segment of RAW made many of them believe that both these wrestlers were involved in a real-life relationship but the truth was completely different from the rumours that were spread around.

Edge hated the storyline the most

The incident again appeared in the limelight when WWE Hall of Famer Edge appeared on The Kurt Angle Show. Speaking on the WWE superstar opened up about his famous live s*x celebration with Lita. Speaking about the incident Edge revealed that he hated the storyline the most. He went ahead just because he was a committed person to the WWE.

“I think when everything with Matt [Hardy] and [Lita], I didn’t enjoy any of that, that was hard. It was a position that I put myself in and thought okay, I made my bed, I just got to deal with this. Then I thought okay, we’re here now, how can we pull a positive? Let’s make some money. That’s what we did. This is the situation, now let’s try and get something good out of this pretty lousy scenario. The matches were [good] though because I loved working with Matt,” revealed Edge.

Matt Hardy was the real-life boyfriend of Lita

It was a love triangle between Edge and Lita with another WWE superstar Matt Hardy also involved in the scene. During that period Matt Hardy was the real-life husband of Lita. The s*x scene supposedly created a rift between the two alpha males of the Raw roster over the woman. Ultimately, Hardy was released from his WWE contract while his adversary proceeded to have a Hall of Fame career.

At the New Year’s Revolution of 2006 Edge cashed in Money in the Bank briefcase on John Cena. The Rated R Superstar then proceeded to have a “Live Sex Celebration” segment on Raw that had a 5.2 rating. By looking at the rating Edge also claimed that he is the “most-watched champion ever.”

