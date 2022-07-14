“That is absolutely ridiculous” – WWE veteran brutally rubbishes comparisons between John Cena and Austin Theory

The comparisons have always been going on between John Cena and Austin Theory. WWE veteran brutally rubbishes this comparison.

John Cena is one of the biggest superstars in the company of WWE. The wrestler recently made a return to the company on the occasion of 20 years of his association with the company. The wrestler turned Hollywood actor is currently associated with the company on a part-time basis. Once the baby face of the company, Cena rose to fame in quite a short time owing to his skills and determination.

On the other hand, Austin Theory is the rising star in the professional wrestling arena. The 24-year-old has been showing tremendous skills. Owning to this he is been termed to be the next major thing in professional wrestling. The theory has emerged as a top prospect among all the young talents that have recently been pushed in WWE. The youngster enjoys immense backing from Vince McMahon.

Owning to the talent Austin possesses he is always been compared to John Cena. Theory too in many of his interviews has mentioned Cena as his idol. Apart from this, the wrestler has been seen challenging his icon to wrestle against him. The fans and legends of WWE have often been terming Theory as the next John Cena of WWE.

WWE veteran rubbishes comparison between John Cena and Austin Theory

But, the veteran of WWE differs from this opinion. Vince Russo, the former writer in WWE didn’t see anything special in Theory as he noted on the latest episode of Legion of RAW. Sharing his opinion about the United States Champion, Russo said that the superstar still had a long way to go. Further, the WWE veteran also said that it is only his opinion and assessment.

Vince Russo also didn’t take the comparisons between Cena and Theory. The veteran said it was too soon to match Theory’s work with the Cenation Leader.

“Don’t see anything in this guy,” revealed Vince Russo. “I don’t; I mean, I’m just telling you. That is me. That is just me, bro. It just feels very forced. There is nothing special about him. There is nothing that sticks out. That is me. That is my opinion and my assessment. And bro, a lot of that could have to do with the way they are using him. You know, comparing him to Cena, I mean, come on, bro. Stop. At this point, that is ridiculous, bro,” said Vince.