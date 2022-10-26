“I Don’t Look Like a Girl When I Tackle People” – Goldberg Shoots at Roman Reigns for Being Soft in the Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently targeted “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns by calling his spear a bit womanlike.

If you talk about superstars with the best finishers in pro wrestling, Goldberg will always be on the list. Despite legends like Bret Hart regarding him as an unsafe opponent, the fame of his brutal spear and Jackhammer hasn’t declined.

Historically, a superstar who is stiff in the ring has never been received well. Even “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has addressed the issue in the past calling it a stupid thing to do. However, if you ask Goldberg, the Hall of Famer has a whole different standpoint on it.

Recently, Da Man appeared on The Roman Atwood Podcast where he discussed the origin of his famous move. Recalling his WCW days, Goldberg shared how he was asked to run over his opponents every week. The 2-time WWE Universal Champion also gave his opinion on the remarks made by Roman Reigns about superstars who are stiff in the ring.

Goldberg slams Roman Reigns’ perspective; says “It’s Pretty Smart” if one can blur the line

While speaking on the show, the Hall of Famer shared anecdotes of his brutal spear and addressed the criticism behind it. Goldberg also mentioned Roman Reigns’ comment that said it is stupid to hit your opponent hard. Da Man didn’t agree with The Tribal Chief and instead, called it a smart move. He stated that if one can hit his opponent hard without hurting him, it’s okay.

Not just that, Goldberg also took advantage of the situation to fire some shots at the current Undisputed Champion. The Hall of Famer said at least he doesn’t look like a girl while attacking his opponent in the ring. Da Man stated:

“I’ll just be honest. Roman [Reigns] said how stupid it is to go out and hit people hard. Well, If you hit people hard and not hurt them, Blur That Line, I think it’s pretty smart. Plus, I don’t look like a, No Offense, girl when I tackle people.”

There were some teasing comments made by Goldberg as the spear is Roman Reigns’ ultimate move. It will be interesting to see how The Head of the Table responds. Meanwhile, the almost-56-year-old also shed light on his time left in the squared circle.

Goldberg stated he is just getting started with the ring

During the show, the Hall of Famer was also asked whether he has ever thought about saying goodbye to the squared circle. Goldberg stated that it was just the beginning. His contract may be up, and he might be turning 56 in a couple of months, but his life has just begun. Da Man claimed he can take a break from wrestling only for a weekend.

Anyway, it’s good news and in a way, assurance that Goldberg will be back in WWE. Now, when that will happen, and whether he will face Roman Reigns again, is yet to be known. In the meantime, The Tribal Chief will be defending his Undisputed Crown at Crown Jewel against YouTube Star Logan Paul.

