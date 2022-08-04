“I enjoyed working against him” – Rey Mysterio praises WWE Legend on his heel turn

Rey Mysterio has recently praised his long-time arch rival and another WWE legend on his turn in the company.

The long and illustrious career of WWE superstar Rey Mysterio has witnessed countless memorable storylines. The wrestler has been engaged in many memorable battles that have entertained the fans immensely. But, in his career of Rey, the battle against one rival of him that has always turned entertaining has been the one against The Animal, Batista. The rivalry between the two superstars during the period of the late 2000s was one of the hottest angles of the time. It allowed Rey to work a program against his former tag team partner.

In the year 2009, at Bragging Rights Batista and Rey exchanged more than just a few words post coming up short in the World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way match. The Animal, Batista accused his former tag team partner of stabbing him in the back. He then proceeded to attack the wrestler. The post-match beating witnessed a full-blown feud between the two champions. Rey Mysterio recently appeared on the latest edition of WWE’s The Bump. On the show, Rey Mysterio shared his thoughts on working with Batista.

Rey Mysterio praises WWE Legend on his heel turn

Rey said that he was a tag champion alongside Batista. Mysterio further said that he felt good doing a storyline with The Animal. He further said that he had never done a big storyline with any of his partners or a tag team partner that he had held the belts. Rey further added that people saw the turn from Dave only when he snatched Rey from the neck and then just yelled in his face he was supposed to be his friend. Rey said that the turn was just so good. He concluded by saying that his intensity toward Dave was one of the best and he enjoyed working against him.

“I was tag team champion with Batista as well. And, to be able to do a storyline with Dave, it just felt really good. I hadn’t done a big storyline with one of my partners or a tag team partner whom I had held the belts with. So doing it with Dave and the turn from Dave – I don’t think people saw it coming until of course he snatched me from the neck and then just yelled in my face, ‘You were supposed to be my friend’. That turn was just so good. So good. The intensity of Dave was one of the best and I enjoyed working against him.”