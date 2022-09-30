“I Have 40 Yards of Silk Crammed Up My A*s and It Tightened Up” – Former WWE Champion Reveals the Most Embarrassing Moment of His Wrestling Career!

The champion wrestler who was formerly associated with WWE revealed the most embarrassing moment of his wrestling career!

Former WWE superstar Big Show is a well-known name in wrestling. The wrestler, while being associated with the company of WWE has given a basket of memories to his fans all over the globe. The association of the wrestler with the company lasted for more than two decades.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion once spoke on the platform of Fox News. Speaking about his illustrious career in WWE Paul Wight fka Big Show answered the question. Wherein he described his most embarrassing moment in the WWE.

Speaking about it Wight mentioned the match versus Akebono. The tussle between the two wrestlers had taken up during the event of WrestleMania 21.

Speaking about the in-ring battle between the two the former WWE wrestler said that during the match he had 40 yards of silk crammed up his ass. He further said that it got down with water and tightened up.

Remembering the incident, Big Show said that it was the most embarrassing moment in his entire career. He further added that other than it he does not really have any moment that has embarrassed him.

Attaching the reason behind it the wrestler said that there has been no embarrassment on his part as there has not been any ego associated with him. The wrestler also said that he often used to go out there and have fun.

“My sumo match versus Akebono. Where I have 40 yards of silk crammed up my ass and it got down with water and tightened up. Would say that is probably the most embarrassing moment in wrestling. I don’t have an embarrassing moment to tell you the truth. I mean personally, I don’t have any ego; I go out there and have fun.”

Speaking about the upcoming talent in the wrestling arena the big man advised the young wrestlers to have fun out there by not taking themselves seriously.

Paul further advised the wrestlers to be in the moment as the crowd is going to enjoy all of it. He also stated that if the wrestlers have fun out there in the middle it is only when the crowd is going to enjoy it!

Paul Wight is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. It happened to be in the February of 2021, that the superstar shocked the entire wrestling fraternity by announcing his end of an association with the company of WWE.