Wrestling

“I know this will get me a lot of heat”- WWE Hall of Famer on the notorious 2020 face-off between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt

Road Dogg talks about Goldberg and Bray Wyatt
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"How dare he still talk to?" - Popular AEW Star reveals that he is still in touch with Cody Rhodes
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Road Dogg talks about Goldberg and Bray Wyatt
“I know this will get me a lot of heat”- WWE Hall of Famer on the notorious 2020 face-off between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently shared his opinions on the 2020 Super…