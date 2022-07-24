“I know this will get me a lot of heat”- WWE Hall of Famer on the notorious 2020 face-off between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, recently shared his opinions on the 2020 Super Showdown match between Bray Wyatt and Goldberg.

While fans and critics unleashed their anger on WWE for booking the one and only Goldberg vs Bray Wyatt match poorly, WWE legend Road Dogg has a different point of view. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer opened up about the 2-year-old match and said something that most of the readers might not agree with.

Goldberg and The Fiend ‘Bray Wyatt’ faced each other at the 2020 Super Showdown pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match saw Goldberg pinning The Fiend to become the WWE Univeral Champion for the second time. However, the champion got a lot of backlash from fans and was blamed for burying Bray Wyatt. In fact, what was a dream match for many, ended up becoming a wasted opportunity, thanks to the booking.

Road Dogg lauds Goldberg and feels facing him was a great deal for Bray Wyatt

The Hall Famer spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws show recently and gave his take on the infamous match. Dogg noted that Goldberg is a big deal and even sharing the ring with him was something for Wyatt. He seemed more focused on Goldberg than the booking or even The Fiend, Bray Wyatt. Dogg stated:

“I know this will get me a lot of heat from the hardcore wrestling fans, but Goldberg is a big deal. To imagine Bray Wyatt as a formidable opponent for Goldberg, that’s a rub, man. That feels pretty good if I’m Bray [Wyatt], and I bet he got paid.”

However, Dogg admitted Wyatt losing back-to-back matches did damage Wyatt’s credibility and momentum. He even mentioned the Orton-Wyatt feud and stated that he liked that storyline.

Bill Goldberg robbed The Fiend from his Universal Title in a very brief match

When WWE booked the Goldberg and Wyatt match in 2020, Wyatt was at the prime of his Fiend gimmick. In fact, he was a fan favorite and was considered the winner against the 53-year-old Goldberg.

But, WWE took a different path and decided to put the Universal Championship on a part-timer. So, not only did Goldberg win the title, but he also defeated a strong character like Fiend in just a few moments. WWE somehow managed to screw up a great match and showed how their creative team can destroy a strong character in just minutes.

Nevertheless, WWE released Bray Wyatt last year, and as far as Goldberg is concerned, his WWE contract is also expired. Now that both superstars are free agents, let’s see if the two ever face each other again.

