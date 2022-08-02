“I love Chris Jericho” – WWE Veteran Slams AEW Star Chris Jericho for his clumsy style!

WWE veteran has recently slammed the former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho for his clumsy in-ring style.

WWE veteran “Road Dogg” Brian James has criticized the former employee of WWE, Chris Jericho. The veteran said that he loves Jericho and further criticized the former AEW World Champion stating that he owns a clumsy in-ring style.

Chris is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The wrestler is no stranger to sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry. During his time in WWE, Chris has wrestled against several present-day Hall of Famers.

WWE veteran Brian James recently was in a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. On the platform, the former D-Generation X member praised Jericho for managing to reinvent himself. James said that he loves Chris Jericho and is a huge fan of how many times he has reinvented himself. He further said that he recently watched the match between Chris and Eddie Kingston. The match in which both the wrestlers beat each other up with barbed wire.

Complementing Jericho, Brain said that he is a huge fan of the former AEW World Champion but further criticized his in-ring attributes. The veteran stated that he found those stuff to be just weird.

“I love Chris Jericho, I’m a huge fan of how many times he has reinvented himself and continues to do so and I watched like a fan, and I don’t know when this airs but I watched last night, as he and Eddie Kingston beat each other up with barbed wire. So I’m a fan of Chris Jericho, however, sometimes in the ring man, it was tackle, drop down, goes to hit the ropes, and you step on my hand. Like, didn’t you see the guy lying down here? So it was just weird stuff like that made it,” said Road Dogg.

On the other side, Chris Jericho has recently commented on the possibility of AEW and WWE working alongside. Chris revealed the possibility during a recent interview with CinemaBlend.com. The Wizard said that one of the best things the company of AEW has been doing is that the company knows that WWE exists. He further added that the company knows that WWE considers AEW as their competition but they do not worry about it. The wrestler also said that the company of AEW is much more concerned with its shows and is improving everything it can. Jericho currently finds himself in a feud with Eddie Kingston on AEW programming. Despite beating him during last week’s main event of Dynamite, the rivalry between the two seems far from over.