“It was during my era” – WWE veteran discloses the reason behind the abrupt ending of heel run of Daniel Bryan

WWE veteran recently disclosed the real reason behind the abrupt ending of the heel run of the wrestler, Daniel Bryan.

The famous heel run of Daniel Bryan during the phase of 2018-2019 seems to be unmatched to date. The heel run was surprising on the part of the fans as they viewed Daniel as a lifelong babyface. The disappointment of the fans reached its peak when the heel run of the wrestler was ended abruptly. Now, former SmackDown writer Brian James fka Road Dogg has revealed the reason behind the end of his epic run.

It is to be noted that being a writer himself, Brian James was a critical backstage figure on the blue brand during that era. It was filled with great talent, and Daniel Bryan, in particular, had only been back in the ring for a little over half a year when he turned heel. That perhaps could be one of the reasons it came as such a surprise. The time when he not only turned heel but went on to have the best run of his career from a character standpoint. The run ended in the year 2019 when the wrestler turned face again.

Brian recently appeared on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws. On the show, Brian James told Vince Russo and Dr Chris Featherstone that he convinced Daniel Bryan to spend money on a hemp title. Vince Russo was quick to point out the ending of the incredible run.

He asked the reason from the WWE veteran. Answering the question Daniel said that the backstage reason was simply to even out the roster at the time. He also added that there wasn’t too much thought put into it. The highest point of Daniel Bryan’s incredible. The “champion of the planet” run was the fact that it directly resulted in KofiMania and the rise of Kofi Kingston.

“If you remember, he had a title, and it was during my era. I talked him into spending money for a hemp title. I said, ‘You can sell these things, he was the earth guy. We’re going to turn him babyface and we’re going to do this because we need to even out the roster. And look, sometimes those late nights, you get a look at that roster. And all of a sudden you’re turning people’s heel on Tuesday. As a lead writer, let’s give this great wrestler who is a funny guy some character and here we go – with Team Hell No,” said James.