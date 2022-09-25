“I Remember Vince McMahon Peed on the Bed”- Vince McMahon Once Got Drunk and Urinated on a WWE Superstar’s Bed

WWE legend Bret Hart tells a hilarious story of Vince McMahon urinating on Ric Flair’s hotel suite bed.

Former Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon is well-known for his austerity backstage. The genius behind the largest wrestling company in the world liked treating his work with all seriousness. However, even the boss liked pulling a prank on his wrestlers now and then.

Some wrestlers are no strangers to the boss’s backstage Shenanigans. During an interview on Inside The Ropes Hitman: An Evening With Bret Hart, WWE legend Bret Hart revealed a hilarious story about Vince McMahon.

The Hitman recalled when Vince McMahon along with several other wrestlers from the old era went to a party at a strip club in San Antonio. The other wrestlers mentioned by Hart were Hulk Hogan, The Road Warriors, and The British Bulldog.

According to him, McMahon walked in completely inebriated with his tie loose and goofed around with the other boys. Everybody was having fun hitting their finishers on their boss Vince McMahon.

After a point, everybody decided to pay Ric Flair’s hotel suite a visit when Ric Flair wasn’t present. Vince McMahon pulled strings and obtained Ric’s hotel room keys.

Bret Hart humorously explained how Curt Hennig came up with the idea that every time anybody had to answer a nature call, they would take a whiz on Flair’s bed instead of going to the bathroom. This was a way of getting back at Flair, who had a great career in the early 90s.

“I remember, I don’t know how [they got in], I think it was Curt Hennig to be honest, whenever someone had to go to the bathroom, they started peeing on the king-size bed in Flair’s room, and somehow it was to get back at Ric Flair. I’m not sure how. It was like a rib. Everybody would pee. There would be like four or five guys peeing on the bed. Everybody peed on the bed. I remember Vince McMahon peed on the bed, and I don’t know whatever happened, but I know Vince paid for everything.”

Unfortunately for Ric Flair, his bed was puddled with his friends’ and boss’s urine.

Bret Hart reveals he knocked Vince McMahon out in the dressing room on the Night of Montreal Screwjob

Bret Hart was a mainstay name in WWF and WCW in the late 90s. Hart’s relationship with WWE deteriorated after he refused to lose the WWF title in 1997 against Shawn Michaels, leading to Vince McMahon devising a plan and sabotaging the match’s finish.

After leaving the company, Hart spent three years in WCW after an injury forced him into retirement.

For many years the relationship between the two men remained bitter. The Former WWF Champion revealed on an episode of Confessions of The Hitman that he knocked Vince McMahon out cold in the dressing room following the Montreal Screwjob.

“A lot of my hard feelings toward Vince were tied in around my history and everything I gave to him – all the great matches I gave him – and I assumed when I knocked him out in the dressing room in Montreal, that all of that would be lost to me.”

Hart also confessed that he was worried that Vince would erase his existence from the history of WWE. Thankfully, the duo mended the fence and worked a match after 12 years at WrestleMania 26.

