“Some Guy Picked Him Up and Was Like Rubbing His Hand on His Leg”- WWE Legend Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him About His First Experience With Homosexuality

Vince McMahon once discussed his first experience with “homosexuality” with two WWE Hall of Famers.

Former Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon was well-known for producing raunchy and edgy storylines for the love of wrestling. On Kevin Nash’s Kliq THIS podcast, an old interview video was played featuring the late wrestler Scott Hall, Nash’s long-time friend.

During the interview, Scott Hall recalled when McMahon thought up a salacious angle involving Hall and Goldust on the conservative WWE TV since this was way back in the day.

Though WWE gradually eased into presenting adult content on TV as they moved to The Attitude Era, the old era wasn’t used to watching chair shots, wrestlers wrestling on the floor, and sexually suggestive content.

According to Hall, Vince pitched an idea where Goldust would be in love with Razor Ramon aka Scott Hall, and have a heart tattoo on his chest with “Razor ” written across it.

“I remember when Vince called me, and you gotta remember, this is a whole different era. We’re not allowed to fight on the floor, you don’t hit guys with chairs, nothing, and they’re real big on family entertainment.

“So Vince calls me in and they were doing the Goldust thing and he goes, ‘We’re gonna do this Goldust thing. We’re gonna do this thing with you’, and he goes, ‘He’s gonna be in love with you.’ I remember thinking like, what? I just went through a long angle with Shawn and I worked with Kev, who was like a big killer.”

While Hall and Nash were baffled by the idea, McMahon decided to tell them a true story of his first experience with homosexuality. McMahon filled them both in with a story from his hitchhiking days when he was picked up by a stranger who copped a feel out of McMahon’s leg.

“He said some guy picked him up and was like rubbing his hand on his leg. I’m thinking okay, now you told me. What does this have to do with wrestling? But I remember being really resistant to it. That wasn’t the way we were doing business.”

Although Ramon was resistant to the idea at first, he eventually worked with Goldust and he and Nash would recall this conversation several times over the years.

Kevin Nash recalls when Scott Hall was uncomfortable watching the angle with his son

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall go way back. The two men had known each other for 33 years before Hall sadly passed away earlier this year on March 14. One of their most noteworthy moments together was when they formed NWO with Hulk Hogan in 1996 and took the wrestling world by storm.

Besides being travel companions for long years, they were a dominant tag team in wrestling. Later on Kliq THIS, Nash recalled how uncomfortable Scott Hall was when he watched the angle on TV with his son Cody.

“Him and Cody are watching it and Goldust unzips his outfit, pulls it over, and there’s a heart and across it says Razor and Scott has to explain why this freak has a heart…Cody is like 10 or 11, enough to scar you.”

