“I Think It’s It’s a Mental Torment” – $245 Million Worth WWE Attraction Logan Paul Says Wrestling Is Harder Than Boxing

YouTube Sensation-turned wrestler Logan Paul recently detailed how performing in the WWE ring is more challenging than Boxing.

Logan Paul is a big celebrity despite being just 27-year-old. Not just on social media, the YouTube star has also performed in Boxing and the WWE ring. From facing legendary Floyd Mayweather to delivering an outstanding performance at this year’s SummerSlam, Logan has always been up for a challenge. However, when it comes to which sport is tough, the current WWE star had an interesting explanation.

Recently, Logan Paul invited Roman Reigns on his Impaulsive Podcast where they talked about Brock Lesnar, The Rock, WWE, and a lot more. The YouTube star also gave his honest thoughts as to which profession he finds more difficult.

‘I think WWE is harder than boxing…’ says Logan Paul

While talking on the show, the YouTube star recalled John Cena performing in the WWE ring and what learnings did he take from that. Logan Paul stated Cena was barely watching the moves or the physicality, instead, all his focus was on the crowd. The 27-year-old noted that the most important thing about performing in WWE is the need to control the crowd.

In fact, Logan Paul claimed WWE is tougher than boxing despite being a scripted sport. He stated that it’s a mental nightmare to perform in the WWE ring as it demands physicality with performance. The 27-year-old found it absurd to consider the live crowd, moves, and all other aspects simultaneously. He stated:

“And I actually just came to the realization, I think WWE is harder than boxing. I think it’s it’s a mental torment dude. Like, to consider the crowd, and then the moves, and then everything all at once. You have to put on a performance, both physically and a performance. It’s absurd, man.”

Well, Logan is a WWE superstar now and is dedicated to succeeding in his latest venture. He claims he is working hard and will definitely thrive in the pro wrestling world.

The YouTube Star believes he can dethrone The Head of the Table

In his conversation with the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Logan Paul discussed various aspects of performing in WWE. From working the crowd to good microphone skills, the two talked it all. During the concluding moments of the podcast, Reigns delivered a short promo stating will never run SmackDown as that is his show.

But, it appears that The Maverick isn’t afraid of stepping up against The Head of the Table. Logan Paul expressed his desire to face Reigns and even claimed he can defeat him.

Well, time will tell whether that can happen or not. But, as of now, there are no plans for the two to face each other. Let’s see, when will Logan Paul get an opportunity to challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Title?

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.