“I thought it was great” – Eric Bischoff thinks Brock Lesnar losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 was the right move

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes Brock Lesnar losing to Roman Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania was the right move.

On the latest episode of After 83 Weeks show, Former Executive Director of SmackDown, Eric Bischoff talked about Brock Lesnar’s match against the Tribal Chief at this year’s showcase of immortals.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar put their world titles on the line in a Winner Take All match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. It was The Tribal Chief who walked out as the champion after delivering Brock with a few spears.

Eric Bischoff feels Brock Lesnar losing to Roman Reigns was a good thing

Talking on the show, Bischoff said that he enjoyed Lesnar’s recent stint in WWE. He also stated that by losing at The Show of Shows, Lesnar will have to add new layers to his gimmick. This will take The Beast Incarnate to another level.

Bischoff said:

“I thought it was great [Lesnar losing at WrestleMania]. I’ve been digging Brock since the day he made his comeback.”

Bischoff Further talked about Lesnar’s character since his return. He said that his current character of Brock has added various aspects to his presence. Bischoff further went on to state that after his loss to Roman, The Beast Incarnate could add another dimension to his character which will be interesting to see.

“He comes back and he’s a completely different Brock. He’s out there singing, he’s laughing, cutting his own promos – and doing a good job, if I may add – and we’re seeing so much more depth out of Brock’s character and then to not be invincible and actually lose, I find that fascinating.

Fascinating for me because I can see where that potentially could take Brock. Now that we know he can be beaten and he knows we all know he can be beat, he’s going to add another dimension to that character to keep himself at that level – and I’m sure he will. I think that’s going to be another interesting look into Brock Lesnar.”

Bischoff also said that Brock Lesnar’s current character is a more interesting character than he was 15 years ago.

Reigns and Lesnar ended their feud at WrestleMania 38 in a title unification match

Both heavyweights collided in the main event of this year’s Wrestlemania in a title unification match. In what was more like a finisher fest, Roman was the one to pin the Beast to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reports have suggested that the years-long feud between the Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate has come to an end after their Wrestlemania 38 match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.