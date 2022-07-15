“Over and over again” – Kurt Angle unhappy with WWE’s booking decision for this year’s SummerSlam

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently criticized WWE for booking Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar again for its upcoming PPV.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns going against each other will always be a money match in WWE as the duo has been booked for three Wrestlemania main events. In fact, at this year’s Wrestlemania The Tribal Chief defeated the Beast to become the Undisputed Champion of both brands. Yet, WWE shocked fans by booking them again for this year’s SummerSlam. Is WWE overbooking the two top stars? Well, it appears the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle believes so.

Recently, in his interview with NBC Sports, the WWE Hall of Famer opened up about WWE’s recent SummerSlam booking decision and gave his views.

Kurt Angle believes Roman Reigns should face young talent, not Brock Lesner

Originally, WWE was planning a match between The Tribal Chief and Randy Orton at this year’s SummerSlam. But, following Orton’s back issues, the plan had to be changed. Eventually, the management had to use their go-to card and book Brock vs Roman again.

During his conversation with NBC Sports, Angle was asked whether WWE is struggling to present Lesnar-level opponents for Roman Reigns. The veteran candidly responded and noted Roman should be feuding with young talents from NXT that match his skill level. Angle stated:

“Roman Reigns, he needs to wrestle some new talent, some NXT guys… that can match his skill…”

Angle continued on the talked about WWE’s recent booking and admitted that he has no issues watching Brock vs Roman. But, Angle also felt the match has already been done. The Hall of Famer believes WWE must make new talent instead of booking both superstars again and again. He said:

“I have nothing against Brock Lesnar coming back and wrestling Roman Reigns again but it’s already been done, and you don’t want to keep doing that over and over again. You have to make new talent.”

Like it or not, the two heavyweights will be locking horns again at SummerSlam later this month.

The Beast Incarnate confronts The Tribal Chief and greets him with a challenge for his title

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle on a recent episode of SmackDown Live. But, the celebration didn’t last long as out came The Beast and delivered an F5 on the champ.

Later, WWE officially confirmed that the two will be facing each other in a Last Man Standing match at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV.

Nevertheless, although the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar might appear repetitive, that doesn’t make the match less big. Who knows, WWE might pull off something special from the upcoming Last Man Standing match.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.