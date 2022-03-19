“I tried it in the ring and it worked” – Rey Mysterio reveals how he invented the 619

Rey Mysterio spoke about how he came up with his famous finishing move 619 during an interview with Sony Sports.

Rey Mysterio is popular among the WWE audience for his exciting wrestling and his never-ending stamina. The wrestler with the mask never fails to entertain his audience with his match-winning skills and his never give up attitude. This has made him the favourite among the audience and at the same a threat to his counterparts.

Rey Mysterio recently created a unique record after winning WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships along with his son Dominik. The Mysterios became the first father-son team to hold tag team titles in the WWE together. The Mexican wrestler is majorly popular among his fans for his famous finishing move, the 619.

The Discovery of Rey Mysterio’s 619

When asked about the discovery of his famous move, the 619, Rey told Sony Sports India, that he modified the version of the move used by Tiger Mask and Mexican wrestler Super Astro.

“The move actually has been modified but the originator is Tiger Mask,” Rey said. “Tiger Mask did it in the 80s in Japan and then I saw it for the first time in person with one of my favourite wrestlers of all time, Super Astro, who was also from Mexico and he would always team up with my uncle.

When I would see him run and do the move, he would just faint and come back in the ring. When I started wrestling, when I started adapting moves from here and there, I was like what if I put my opponent on the ropes and connect with my feet so it was just a moment of creation that happened. The next thing, I tried it in the ring and it worked. So, that’s how the 619 was born.”

The Discovery of Rey Mysterio’s double 619

Rey Mysterio hit a double 619 against Brock Lesnar during the SummerSlam 2019. Speaking about the same to Sony Sports India Rey said:

“That move, we were thinking, I wonder if this is possible, in a training session one day in California. I was like maybe it is. Then I realized my son is left-handed so he comes in the opposite way which was perfect. So, the very first time we did that move was in Survivor Series against Brock Lesnar and it was just beautiful, the connection, the precise running and holding onto the ropes and connecting at the same time was just incredible.

At the time, my son wasn’t wrestling yet. He was just making appearances with me so obviously my mind started to go right away, ‘I can’t wait until we share this move and beat opponents with it as partners.'” concluded the masked wrestler.



