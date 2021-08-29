“You wanna know a little secret?” – Liv Morgan recalls statement Becky Lynch told her before leaving on hiatus

Liv Morgan recalls inspirational statement Becky Lynch told her just before leaving on her WWE hiatus last year following her pregnancy.

Liv Morgan put on an amazing show on Friday Night SmackDown. She was part of the fatal 4-way elimination match also involving Zelina Vega, Carmella and Bianca Belair for a future title shot at Becky Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Belair eliminated Vega and and Morgan took out Carmella. In the end, it was down to those two women. The EST of WWE got the better of Morgan after landing the Kiss of Death. Morgan who barely missed out was estatic after the match claiming that she felt like a winner.

Liv Morgan recalls statement Becky Lynch told her before leaving on hiatus

During her appearance on this week’s Talking Smack, Morgan told Kayla Braxton that she felt fantastic after her match.

“Honestly, I know I lost, but I feel like a winner. I feel fantastic! Not only did I bring Bianca Belair, the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, 2021 Royal Rumble winner, ESPY winner, but I brought her to the limit. I know no matter what, she is going to remember the day that she was in the ring with me. I have so many tricks up my sleeve, Kayla, that I’m taking this with a lot of gratitude. I honestly feel great!”

Morgan also revealed what Becky Lynch told her just before leaving the WWE last year to become a mother.

“You wanna know a little secret? When Becky left, I gave her a hug goodbye. She whispered in my ear, ‘When I come back, you are going to be champion.’ I’ve thought about that every single day. She’s back, and I’m not champion. But I’m looking so, so, so forward to proving her right. Maybe, not on her timeline, but I’m going to be champion, and I’d love to take it off of Becky Lynch.”

