“I was like holy sh*t” – Triple H reveals he wasn’t aware of Logan Paul before WWE signed him

The new head of creative of WWE, Triple H has recently revealed that he wasn’t aware of Logan Paul before signing him up.

Triple H is the newly appointed head of creative of the company of WWE. He was recently revealed that he was not aware of the current superstar of RAW before WWE signed him up. The star wrestler made his debut in the company of WWE on the 2nd of April, 2021. he appeared on the episode of SmackDown.

The wrestler was invited by Sami Zayn for the premiere of his trailer for his documentary. The WWE wrestler whom Triple H was unknown about is none other than Logan Paul. Maverick was ringside for the former Intercontinental Champion’s match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

The in-ring debut of Paul Logan happened during the event of WrestleMania 38. The wrestler was partnered with The Miz to face off against The Mysterios. He recently competed at SummerSlam against The A-Lister.

Triple H reveals he wasn’t aware of current RAW Superstar before WWE signed him

Triple H recently made his appearance on the Impaulsive podcast. On the podcast show, Triple H was asked how he reacted when he found out that WWE was interested in bringing in Logan Paul on TV. Answering the question, Triple H said if he should be honest he was of the thought ‘Who the f**k is that?’ He further added that he initially had no idea who Paul was. And then the former wrestler was told about Paul. It was then he started looking at it and was like holy sh*t, the dudes are massive.

Triple H further said that Paul earned his respect the way Bad Bunny did. On the part of Bunny, he made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 by teaming up with Damian Priest. The team took on The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match.

Logan Paul also had his first WWE match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Logan Paul has recently signed a multi-year, multi-event deal with WWE. Thus, the fans and WWE Universe will be able to see the wrestler again in the ring again sooner or later.

“When they first said it [bringing Logan Paul to WWE], Kristen Prouty walked in, talked all about it and I’m like, ‘I don’t know who that is.’ I had no idea and then they told me and then I started looking at it and I was like holy sh*t, these dudes are massive.”