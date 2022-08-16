“I was p*ssed”- WWE Hall of Famer was not pleased by Brock Lesnar for attempting the infamous “shooting star press” at WrestleMania XIX

WWE legend Jim Ross said he was “p*ssed” at Brock Lesnar attempting the infamous shooting star press at WrestleMania XIX.

Wrestlemania XIX was one of the most star-studded Wrestlemanias ever. The Rock and Stone Cold capped off their rivalry in a breathtaking match, Chris Jericho battled Shawn Micheals in a grueling contest, and the Hollywood Hulk Hogan defeated Vince McMahon in a street fight. In the main event, The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle who was also the WWE Champion defended his title with The Next Big Thing Brock Lesnar.

The duo’s athleticism and passion in the ring left nothing to be desired. To this day, their match is remembered to be one of the most iconic matches of all time. Both athletes surprised the WWE Universe by hitting each other with everything they had in their arsenals. The match’s highlight was when Brock Lesnar, well known for his large frame, climbed the top turnbuckle.

It’s a rare sight when a superstar of that size climbs the corner of the ring to execute any move that mostly is performed by the high flyers. As Brock proceeded to scale the turnbuckle, everybody had a look of confusion on their faces, including the commentators. Brock sized Angle up from the top and did the unthinkable, a shooting star press.

Well, the move was botched, and Lesnar injured himself by landing on his head. Brock’s decision to even attempt the move was purely poor judgment because even if he had performed the move correctly, he would have made no contact as Angle was far out of his reach.

Despite the botch, the move became a “WrestleMania moment” and several wrestling personalities have vivaciously spoken about the moment. Even though the move is not advisable to be performed by heavyweight athletes, Brock had successfully pulled it off during his time in the development territory of the WWE.

Jim Ross shoots on the fateful WrestleMania botch

Remembering the WM XIX moment, JR expressed his dislike towards Brock’s decision. Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, JR said that he was pi*sed at Brock for even attempting the move as it was utterly unnecessary.

“I don’t need to see a 300-pound man doing a Shooting Star Press, and when he did it at WrestleMania XIX, I was pissed. Why do it? It’s a spot. That’s all it is, and a guy that’s a national champion should be able to convincingly beat his adversary in various ways without risking his godd*amn career.”

A match where the duo fought tooth and nail to entertain the fans ended after Brock hit Angle with the third and final F5 emerging as the new WWE Champion.

At present, Brock has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE titles as he awaits to slug it out with the current Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at the PPV event of SummerSlam.