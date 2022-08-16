Wrestling

“I was p*ssed”- WWE Hall of Famer was not pleased by Brock Lesnar for attempting the infamous “shooting star press” at WrestleMania XIX

Brock Lesnar
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
How Michael Jordan’s $275 million move paved the way for 2 NBA legends to own NBA franchises
Next Article
Kyler Murray signed a $230 million extension but the 'Jamarcus Russell' clause shows he's still not at Tom Brady's level
WWE Latest News
Brock Lesnar
“I was p*ssed”- WWE Hall of Famer was not pleased by Brock Lesnar for attempting the infamous “shooting star press” at WrestleMania XIX

WWE legend Jim Ross said he was “p*ssed” at Brock Lesnar attempting the infamous shooting…