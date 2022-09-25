“I Was So Sad That My Hero Wanted Nothing to Do With Me”- Logan Paul Recalls What Caused His Friendship With the Rock to Wither

Before The Rock cut ties with Logan Paul, the duo once shared a close-knit friendship.

One of the massive addition to the WWE roster this year was Logan Paul. The 27-year-old YouTuber turned wrestler first made it big on the now defunct platform Vine by posting comedy skits. Besides being a Youtube sensation, Paul is also a professional Boxer with a record of 0-1.

His most noteworthy match in boxing was against the legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather where both men went the distance.

Although Paul has received an early push in wrestling, as he prepares for an upcoming match at Crown Jewels against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Championship, Paul has admitted that wrestling is not low-hanging fruit.

My boy Logan’s a great dude. Aaaaand he brought “the funny” in his scene in our movie. 👏🏾👊🏾 #BAYWATCH https://t.co/CCoMnzHpyD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 5, 2016

During his heyday as a Vlogger, Paul befriended many influential stars and one of them was his “idol” Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Johnson and Paul have been seen collaborating in several slapstick comedy sketches.

Their first collab was in 2016 when Paul posted a video on his Youtube in which he said he was filming with someone he admires and has the utmost respect for. The duo was then seen working together on multiple occasions. Their friendship grew over time as Paul would visit Johnson on the set of HBO’s “Ballers”.

Things turned in 2017 when Logan Paul found himself in the thick of things after vlogging about the infamous “suicide forest” in Japan. The forest was located at the foothills of Mt. Fuji. One of the most disturbing graphics in the video was when Paul and his crew were seen surrounding a dead body they found in the forest.

This incident was the downfall of Paul as he lost a huge chunk of followers and faced backlash. In addition, Paul lost tons of sponsorship deals and faced a $3M lawsuit. The video was later deleted from the internet and Logan Paul issued an apology on his channel taking responsibility for his actions.

Logan Paul recalls what caused his friendship with The Rock to wither

During an interview in June 2022, Paul appeared on the True Geordie podcast and recalled what led to the end of his friendship with his idol Dwane “The Rock” Johnson. According to the ‘Maverick’, The Rock broke all communications with Paul after “Japan happened”. While addressing his estrangement with The Rock, Logan sounded extremely sad.

Paul stated, “After Japan happened, obviously I found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before, extremely low mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and she’s like, ‘Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him,'”

He added, “I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication, and I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me,”

While it’s palpable that Paul holds himself culpable for his actions and Understands why The Rock cut ties with him, the Youtuber is heartbroken that he was abruptly ignored by The Rock. However, now that Logan Paul has finally signed a multi-event deal with WWE, it will be interesting to see if the duo ever cross each other’s paths.

Dwayne is reportedly making his return to the ring next year at WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns, who Logan Paul is gearing up for the forthcoming PPV, Crown Jewels.