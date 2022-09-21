Reason Why $245M Worth WWE Superstar Logan Paul Turned Down the Opportunity to Fight Legendary Boxer Manny Pacquiao

WWE superstar and professional boxer Logan Paul turned down the opportunity to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

One of the most significant additions to the main roster of Monday Night Raw is Logan Paul. Logan Paul officially signed a multi-event contract with WWE on June 30, 2022. At the PPV event of SummerSlam, Paul defeated his former tag team partner The Miz and now is set to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Crown Jewels for the Undisputed Championship. The 27-year- old YouTuber turned wrestler is also a professional boxer who has fought three bouts with a record of 0-1.

The successful WWE superstar hasn’t been active in the fight world since his last fight with the boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather. He displayed his toughness in the boxing ring when he fought tooth and nail against Mayweather in an eight-round bout that resulted in both men going the distance.

In a recent talk with Fight Hub TV, Logan Paul revealed that after the Mayweather fight, he was offered to fight another boxing GOAT Manny Pacquiao which ‘The Maverick’ turned down. On being asked whether he’d fight Manny Pacquiao, Paul said “it was on the table”.

He added, “On the table, like, ‘do you want this fight?’ I said ‘no’, because I will not be the guy that just fights retired boxers, I did that once, now I’m going to fight a wrestler in his prime, let’s see what happens.”

Paul also revealed that he will soon make his comeback in the boxing ring in January but the opponent’s name wasn’t disclosed. The host of imPAULsive is trending in the Fight World due to his slanging match with former kickboxer and Internet celebrity Andrew Tate.

Logan Paul’s date with Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia

The Internet megastar has received an early push in WWE. Although Logan has spent limited time on WWE TV, he has paid his dues and trained hard in the wrestling ring. His next match was announced in Las Vegas, Nevada during a WWE presser. The stage is set for the duo to collide in Saudi Arabia at the Pay Per View event of Crown Jewels on November 5, 2022. This will be the first time when Logan Paul will be featured in the main event.

Will Logan Paul be added to the list of superstars who have fallen to the Head of The Table? Or will WWE “Crown” a new WWE Undisputed Champion? Watch this space for updates.