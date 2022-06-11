When Seth Rollins broke John Cena’s nose for being called a joke

WWE Superstar John Cena called Rollins’s title reign a joke. Angered by this, Seth Rollins broke the nose of John Cena.

John Cena is one of the most popular faces in the company of WWE. The wrestler turned actor enjoyed huge backing from the Chief of the company, Vince McMahon during his initial. The wrestler did not disappoint his master with the backing he received.

Cena went on to become one of the greatest wrestlers the company of WWE has ever witnessed. He remained the face of the company for a very long time. Cena enjoyed one of the best phases in his career in the year 2015.

Even after being at his prime and also being the face of the company he stepped down the order. The wrestler decided to go after the WWE United States title.

This made the experts and the analysts of WWE point fingers at him. They considered his challenge for a mid-card title a ‘demotion’ for the Cenation Leader. But, the decision made by the wrestler turned out to be one of the best decisions of his career.

During the event of WrestleMania 31, Cena captured the U.S. title. He defeated Brute Rusev of Bulgaria. Brute Rusev is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling. He is popularly known by the ring name, Miro. Cena then stepped ahead to achieve the United States Championship reigns of all time.

The wrestler made a return to the main-event scene in the year of 2015, July. He was still the U.S. Champ. The return wasn’t as sweet as the exit as the wrestler was a part of a nose injury. The injury was the result of the blow by Seth Rollins.

The Architect, Seth Rollins was having a great time in WWE during the year 2015. The wrestler was owning a great run in the company. He was already a champion for about three months with multiple successful title defences to his name.

A fierce hit by Seth Rollins broke the nose of John Cena

During the same year, on an of WWE RAW Rollins celebrated his successful title retention against Brock Lesnar at WWE Battleground. The celebration was cut short as John Cena called his title reign a joke. Then, on the very next RAW, the Cenation Leader laid out a challenge to The Architect.

He challenged Rollins’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But, the Authority turned it by announcing a United States Championship match between Cena and Rollins. This was a worrying factor on the part of Cena. He was on the edge of losing his title.

The fight for the title began. The in-ring chemistry between Cena and Rollins was at its peak. There came a time when an unintentional blow by Rollins left Cena injured. Both the wrestlers were receiving the hot blow of punches on each other. During the course, unfortunately there came a blow from Rollins. The Architect accidentally hit the Champ with a knee to his face. The blow was so fierce that it busted open Cena’s nose.

Cena fell on his back which suggested that the injury was threatening. The result of the injury was a nasal fracture to John Cena. His nose was dislocated. It took him several weeks to recover. The injury ensured that Cena was out of action until his recovery.

But, on that day, despite his injury, John Cena fought until the end of the match and made Rollins tap out with a vicious STF to retain his championship. John then posted an emotional message for fans on Twitter. He told his admirers to ‘Never Give Up’ in their lives.