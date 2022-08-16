“I was very nervous” – When WWE Superstar John Cena thought people would hate his performance!

WWE Superstar John Cena recently revealed that he was very nervous about the thought that people would hate his performance.

Wrestler turned Hollywood actor John Cena opened up about his Firefly Fun House match with Bray Wyatt. Cena stated that he enjoyed the Firefly Fun House match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36. The stars kicked off a feud ahead of the event in 2020, leading to a unique one-of-a-kind battle at The Show of Shows.

Cena and Wyatt faced off in a cinematic bout, dubbed the Firefly Fun House match. The match witnessed Bryan Wyatt achieving victory over the Cenation Leader. The 16-time World Champion recently appeared at Comic-Con Wales. On the platform, Cena answered a bunch of questions asked by his fans. Also, he opened up about the Firefly Fun House match against Bryan Wyatt.

WWE Champion John Cena thought that people would hate his performance!

Speaking about the event Cena said that he really leaned into the creativity of what they were able to do. Further continuing the wrestler-turned-actor said that he really enjoyed the Firefly Fun House match. He further added that he found it great as the people did not hate it. Cena also said that he was nervous and was sweating bullets. Cena also said that it was pretty cool to express the creative side of stories like that.

It is not the very first time that John Cena has praised Bryan Wyatt. In the past, the Hollywood actor had praised Wyatt considering his work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Peacemaker star had praised his WrestleMania 36 opponent for stepping up during that period and adapting to having no crowds. Thrilled by the comments of the wrestler turned actor, Wyatt had said that Cena is the type of person that one has to earn his respect. Wyatt had also said that he considers the praise by Cena as a milestone.

“I think I really leaned into the creativity of what we are able to do. And as I get older I kind of got to rely on those tricks more. So, I really, really, really enjoyed the Firefly Fun House match. The fact that people didn’t hate, which was great. I was very nervous. I was sweating bullets on that one. They didn’t hate it and it only involved one punch. So I thought that was pretty cool to express the creative side of stories like that,” said Cena.