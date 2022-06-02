“I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time” – Becky Lynch wants to team up with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor

6-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch talked about a potential team up with Conor McGregor inside the squared circle.

This is not the first time Becky Lynch has expressed her desire to tag along with UFC’s Conor McGregor. In 2018, the six-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch showed her interest in a star-studded mixed tag team match.

Becky pitched a match where she will team up with McGregor to face the team of Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle. In the past, rumors have dispersed many times that the notorious McGregor is entering the pro-wrestling industry.

In her recent interview, the Big Time Becks once again talked about McGregor and a future team up with him in WWE.

Becky Lynch says she is ready to work together with Conor McGregor

In her recent interview with SecondsOut’s Lissy Almeida, Becky Lynch came across the question of tagging along with her fellow Irishman. The six-time WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch stated that she is ready to team up with the former UFC lightweight champion anytime. Becky said:

“Okay, so is it me and Conor? Me and Conor versus… who are we facing? Anybody, we want? Oh, all right, I’m down for that. Well, hell, I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time.”

It seems The Man will welcome the opportunity to work with the UFC star with open arms. Now that Kurt Angle is retired and Ronda Rousey is on the blue brand, it will be interesting who the team of Becky Lynch and Conor will face.

Our girl @lissyalmeida interviewing The Man last night in NYC 📸 pic.twitter.com/aTnBtMwgiI — Mainly Wrestling (@MainlyWrestling) April 30, 2022

The UFC star once hailed The Man on her WrestleMania victory

Becky Lynch headlined Wrestlemania 35 in a “Winner Takes All” Triple Threat match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The Man defeated both women and won the championships of “RAW” and “SmackDown” brands.

UFC’s former 2 division champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter and congratulated his countryfolk on her win. In his tweet, Mcgregor also praised Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair for their performance.

McGregor is currently recovering from an injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier last year. The former UFC champion is aiming for the 170-pound title in his UFC comeback. Therefore, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion might enter the Octagon to face the champion, Kamaru Usman, next time.

So, the chances of McGregor joining WWE seem very less as of now. But if the UFC star ever signs, Becky Lynch might get a chance to team with McGregor. Given the history of McGregor with other superstars, WWE can book a lot of dream matches.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.