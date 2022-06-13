“I’m like, ‘Excuse me! Who is you?’ – Sasha Banks was furious when a new WWE superstar was paid more than her

WWE Superstar and Grand Slam Champion Sasha Banks was furious when a new WWE superstar was paid more than her.

Sasha Banks was angry with the WWE when Ronda Rousey was brought with a bigger status and pay. Sasha claims that Ronda was handed the success and didn’t have to put in much work.

Ever since WWE has suspended Sasha Banks and Naomi indefinitely, tensions flare around Sasha Banks and Naomi’s walkout. Both women walked out because they felt underappreciated as tag team champions. For Sasha, all pent-up emotions led to her walk out.

Back in 2021, Sasha confessed on The Kurt Angle Show that she was not happy when WWE signed Ronda Rousey with higher pay. Sasha debuted in the WWE in 2012 wrestling for the NXT brand. Spending almost a decade with the WWE, Bank’s had to start from the bottom like everybody else and climb up the ladder to finally acquire main event status.

The fact that Rousey was introduced in the WWE as a main event star without pro wrestling experience made Sasha somewhat sour. Notwithstanding Ronda’s athleticism as an MMA fighter, she had too little experience in pro wrestling. Some superstars also say that she is too stiff in the ring.

There’s no doubt that Ronda has Sasha’s respect for her accolades in the world of MMA, but she feels that Ronda was handed her success in the WWE without putting in the work.

In the squared circle, Banks is more skilled and nimble.

Sasha was flustered when Ronda’s group, Marina Shafir, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke, regarded themselves as the Horsewomen.

“I can only speak for myself; there might be a little tension. I don’t know real heat. I was pissed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, bigger locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me! Who is you, and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything that she has done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s why I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey.”

Does Sasha still hold a grudge?

Both women have worked with each other in the ring. In 2019, Sash lost to Ronda in a Raw Women’s Championship match at the PPV Royal Rumble. Banks expressed that she loved working with Ronda and because of her experience as a legitimate martial artist, she was able to easily pick up the nuances of wrestling.

