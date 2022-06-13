Wrestling

“I’m like, ‘Excuse me! Who is you?’ – Sasha Banks was furious when a new WWE superstar was paid more than her

Sasha Banks was furious when a new WWE superstar was paid more than her
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
"Andrew Wiggins' $148 million contract is more than Michael Jordan's NBA career earnings!": Despite inflation adjustments, the Warriors star's contract is far greater than the Bulls legend's NBA purse
Next Article
"You cant hate Seb, it's against the law"– F1 Twitter melts after Sebastian Vettel asks about where Ferrari and Mick Schumacher finished in Baku
WWE Latest News
Randy Orton Roman Reigns
“Young Joe musta been swimmin in it” – Randy Orton continues social media banter with Roman Reigns with a hilarious reply on a throwback post

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns’ banter on social media is quite popular. Now, the former…