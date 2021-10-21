“I’m super proud of her and I love watching her grow” – Sasha Banks says fellow WWE Superstar is on her way to being the greatest of all time

Sasha Banks says fellow WWE Superstar is on her way to being one of the greatest of all time. The Boss broke character to lavish praise on her rival.

Sasha Banks faced Bianca Belair in the main event of Wrestlemania 37 night one. The headliner went exceeded all expectations and received praise from all quarters. That match also allowed Belair to breakout and become a major star in their women’s division.

It appears that the EST of WWE has also impressed her Wrestlemania opponent considering the Boss broke character to praise her.

During a recent conversation with NY Post, Banks heaped praise on Belair and even admitted that she was proud of her and loved watching her grow as a performer.

“Bianca Belair just came on the scene just full force. She is legit the strongest, the fastest and she’s on her way to being one of the greatest of all time. She has a lot to learn and she is definitely making a name for herself. I’m super proud of her and I love watching her grow into the performer that she is today.”

Banks is scheduled to face Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Interestingly, both Lynch and Belair were drafted to RAW recently, leaving Banks as the only SmackDown performer in the match.

Banks is optimistic of her chanced. She went back to her character and vowed to win the title at Saudi Arabia.

“I’m back in the title mix and I’m about to make history in Saudi Arabia and win back that SmackDown women’s championship.”

