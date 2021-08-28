“I’m super sad about that” – John Cena responds to Dave Batista not wanting to work in a movie with him

John Cena responds to Dave Batista not wanting to work in a movie with him. Batista previously said that he wasn’t interested in working with Cena and the Rock.

Dave Batista has previously said that he has no desire to work in movies with either John Cena or Dwayne Johnson. He posted a tweet to further explain the reason why he didn’t want to be lumped with his fellow former WWE Champions turned actors.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021



Also read: When will Daniel Bryan make his AEW debut?

Cena was recently asked what his thoughts were regarding Batista’s comments. The Cenation leader made it clear that he felt upset by it but understood the reason behind why those comments were made. He then praised the Animal adding that there was no beef between the two.

John Cena responds to Dave Batista not wanting to work in a movie with him

“I’m super sad about that, because Dave Bautista is an unbelievably gifted actor. He’s done some amazing work. But I think when someone makes a statement like that, I think the important thing is to try and look at things from their perspective.

“He really just wants to be identified and recognized for his work. And I cannot fault him for that. I applaud him for it. To be brave enough to say something like that kind of allows him to go forth on his own and I appreciate that. I don’t have any beef with Dave and I genuinely think he doesn’t have beef with me,”



Both Cena and Batista started their WWE careers around the same time. Their rise to the very top of the WWE also coincided with both of them winning the first World Championships of their career at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Both of them have since proven to be reliable stars in Hollywood as well.

Batista may not want to work with Cena or anytime soon but WWE fans will hope that he may have a change of mind some day in the future.

Click here for more Wrestling News