“I’m Three Texts Deep With No Response” – Logan Paul Requests Triple H to Answer His Recent Texts

Logan Paul earned the respect of Triple H even before he signed as a full-time WWE superstar. The new Head of WWE Creative has openly admitted he is impressed with Paul and his passion for the sport. In less than a week, the 27-year-old will be colliding with The Tribal Chief at the Crown Jewel event. It is his second official match, and he will be up against the Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns.

However, the YouTube Star has been unable to get a reply from his boss lately. While speaking to Matthew Connell of Alternative Sport, Logan Paul shared how The Game has guided him in his journey so far. Paul also used the opportunity to get a reply from his boss.

Logan Paul claimed Triple H has not responded to his last three texts

During the show, Paul hailed Triple H saying his boss is incredible and very generous with his time and energy. The YouTube star noted the Head of Creative has given him valuable bits of advice in his journey so far. Logan Paul said Triple H always points him in the right direction.

However, the YouTube star also asserted that The Game has not replied to his last three texts. Logan Paul then called out his boss and pleaded with him for a response. Paul stated that he is afraid to send more texts as he fears rejection. He stated:

“The one thing that he hasn’t done just yet is, respond to any of my text messages. Triple H, if you’re watching this, just please. I’m three texts deep with no response. I don’t know if you’ve seen ’em. But I’m feeling desperate and I’m just afraid to send that fourth…”

Although he did not share the motive of his texts, he appeared desperate for a response from Triple H. The 27-year-old will face Roman Reigns this Saturday and he needs every bit of advice he can get now.

Logan Paul is aiming to learn a lot from his Crown Jewel opponent

Speaking on the show, Logan paul also talked about his Crown Jewel match against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Paul noted that whenever he faces an opponent, he learns something from him. He recalled his match against Floyd Mayweather and how he gained a lot of insights from a G.O.A.T like him.

Similarly, in his match this Saturday, he will be paying attention to the special stuff Roman Reigns will do that day. Logan Paul noted that he will add those learning to his arsenal and use that after becoming the champion.

Nevertheless, the YouTube Star seemed very confident that he would defeat Roman Reigns and earn the respect of the WWE Universe. Well, let’s see whether he will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief or not.

