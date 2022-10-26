“I Had to Play It Cool” – Logan Paul Recalls Meeting Brock Lesnar Backstage at SummerSlam

Famous YouTuber/WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently talked about his first meeting with the one and only Brock Lesnar.

Logan Paul may be fighting Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, but he hasn’t had a long run in WWE. The Social Media Sensation signed a full-time deal just a few months ago and is already facing the company’s top guy.

However, despite having just one official match under his name, Paul has had the opportunity to meet legends of the game. In fact, he recently discussed his first meeting with “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of “Inside the Ropes“, the YouTube Star opened up about his time in WWE so far. Paul discussed how he lured Roman Reigns to his podcast in order to set a match against him. He also recalled his first encounter with The Beast backstage earlier this year.

Logan Paul has been a fan of Brock Lesnar since his childhood

During the show, the YouTube Star was asked to share the first meeting he had with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Logan Paul revealed he is a big fan of the 10-time world champion and has been following him since UFC. Paul has been watching MMA since he was a kid.

However, he finally got to meet Brock Lesnar backstage at this year’s SummerSlam.

The YouTuber-turner-WWE star then went on to share the conversation he had with The Beast Incarnate. Logan stated he usually doesn’t get nervous, but it was Brock with whom he had to play cool. He stated:

“I saw him [Brock Lesnar] at SummerSlam… So, when I met him for the first time, I had to play it cool. I think I said, ‘Hey Mr. Brock Lesnar, nice to meet you,’ and that was it.”

Talking about Brock Lesnar’s reaction when they met, Logan Paul stated he was cool. The Social Media Sensation also added that meeting legends like Brock is like meeting real superheroes essentially as an adult.

Both men will be featured at the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view

This year’s Crown Jewel is loaded with some big star-studded matches. So far, WWE has announced eight matches, and each one of them has the potential to steal the show. Both Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar are also scheduled to wrestle there.

At the November 5th Saudi event, while Paul will be taking on the Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns, The Beast is up against Bobby Lashley.

Nevertheless, Logan Paul has been claiming that he intends to take over The Bloodline by taking all its gold. Well, if he manages to dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, who knows, he could be facing Brock Lesnar next.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.