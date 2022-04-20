“There is no smoke and mirrors with me. I don’t costume myself” – Roman Reigns Disrespects WWE legends like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker

Roman Reigns Disrespects WWE legends like Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker while talking about his character.

In the 8th episode of the recent Peacock series WWE EVIL, Roman Reigns disrespected WWE legends while sharing his opinion about his current WWE character.

There is no doubt that Roman Reigns is one of the best heel characters in WWE history. The Big Dog made a solid declaration that he wasn’t the good guy anymore when he returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2020.

Roman Reigns disrespects WWE legends

In the series released on Peacock, Roman spoke about his character and revealed why his character is already the greatest in WWE. While referring to WWE veterans like Jake The Snake Roberts, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker, Roman explained how they won’t work in today’s time. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion further explained why The Tribal Chief is different from all the previous heels in WWE.

Roman said,

“At this point, there is no smoke and mirrors with me. I don’t costume myself, I’m not running around with a snake. Great respect for him, but Hulk Hogan doesn’t work in 2022. Even with The Undertaker, it’s not the same as it was back in the early ’90s.”

It is clear that Roman Reigns’ heel gimmick connects with the current wrestling fans. Whether they support Roman or not, they do love the character. That was the basis on which he stated Hogan and The Undertaker won’t work in the current era.

Paul Heyman was in praise of his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman serves the Tribal Chief as his Special Counsel and plays a key role in making strategies. During the opening segment of the 8th episode, Paul Heyman heralded Roman Reigns for playing the current character.

Heyman said,

“He is the most ruthless, the most violent. A desired to be the best who has ever done this”.

On his return in August 2020, Roman aligned with Paul Heyman and cemented his eyes over the Universal Championship immediately.

“I’m not playing the character, I’m the character” Says the Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns made his WWE debut as a member of the Shield which was a heel stable. Shield used to thrash all the superstars after their match. The tints of a heel Roman Reigns could be seen in his Shield days.

In the Episode, Roman commented that everything he has done in WWE is only to make his present run hundred percent authentic.

“I’m not playing the character, I’m the character.”

The Tribal Chief claimed.

The top moment in the WWE career of Roman Reigns came at this year’s WrestleMania. Roman became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar.

