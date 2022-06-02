WWE wrestler Undertaker has had an illustrious career but is he the most hyped wrestler in WWE history?

The Undertaker has had a most illustrious career in the company of WWE. The wrestler had a WWE career of around three decades. In these three decades, The Deadman has given many memorable moments to the fans and followers of WWE.

The 2.08 meters long wrestler is probably the evilest wrestler on the part of his opponents. Many of his counterparts along with the Chief of WWE, Vince McMahon consider Taker to be a gift to professional wrestling and also to the company of WWE.

Taker announced his retirement in the year 2020. The announcement came from the wrestler during the Survivor Series of 2020. Even though the announcement was on the cards for the then 55-year-old wrestler but his fans wanted him to continue trashing his opponents in the rings of professional wrestling.

Is Undertaker the most hyped wrestler in WWE history?

No doubt The Undertaker is been listed among one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time in the history of WWE. But time and again there has been arising the debate regarding the hype that is been spread around the career of this great wrestler. There has always been a question arising at times that is Undertaker the most hyped wrestler in the company of WWE.

The Undertaker during the peak of his career was amazing. He was a gem of a wrestler and an absolute treat to watch. The wrestler had such an articulate skill that he even earned appreciation from his rivals. His athletic jumps gained him immense popularity and his ‘The Deadman’ gimmick was a cherry on the cake. The dark storylines and the twisted plots made this character immensely popular.

While the wrestler never failed to upset his audience but the craze among the fans around the hype of The Undertaker started to decrease gradually. Why, did Taker underdeliver? No, but it was the fans who started expecting more from the wrestler. And it was probably around this time the debate was raised. The debate regarding the hype created around the wrestler. Is he overrated was the question of some?

Fans expected more from their favorite wrestler

But The deadman put a full stop to all his critics with his performances. With the brilliant set of matches with Shawn Michaels and Triple H at WrestleMania, he was able to prove the critics wrong. The craze for the wrestler witnessed a new high. Fans demanded more matches of their favourite wrestler. They demanded to wrestle John Cena against their wrestler but unfortunately that never happened.

The year 2019 witnessed the tussle of The Deadman against Goldberg. At the end of the match, both Superstars came out looking bad. It was then the fans understood that their favourite is growing old and thus cannot perform with the same intensity as he used to. Even then the questions were raised. But this time even the critics believed that the wrestler has grown old and hence the debates were closed.

Somewhere during the event of Super Showdown 2019, the wrestler realized that he isn’t doing justice anymore to the sport. During the event of WrestleMania 36, he made the final efforts during the match against AJ Styles. The cinematic style of the fight made it very easy for ‘The Deadman’ to compete. Thus, the illustrious career of Deadman came to an end in the year 2020.

