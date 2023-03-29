Is Vince McMahon Back in WWE Creative? Recent Signs Point Toward His Return to Control

On paper, Vince McMahon has no say in the Creative aspect of WWE, even though he is the Executive Chairman. But talent backstage still believe that Vince is playing the role of the backseat driver. After letting go of the reins, Triple H assumed control of the Creative. The Chief Content Officer’s management was known for its unwavering style of booking until recently.

A new report has come to light that portends that Vince McMahon is still in charge in some capacity. The recent last-minute changes in the script have led to the speculation that McMahon has a hand in the Creative decisions.

Although the WWE management denies the claims, WWE talents have taken notice of certain developments that point toward Vince’s involvement.

Signs point to Vince McMahon being involved in WWE Creative

Fightful Select, in their new report, theorized Vince McMahon’s potential hand in the Creative. According to the report, the recent changes in the modus operandi seem to be unusual under Triple H’s regime.

The report states that there have been more rewrites on the day of shows, which was a norm under Vince’s regime. Moreover, the report added that the characters and gimmicks are being tailored to Vince McMahon’s preference. Furthermore, the “Vince’s Office” name board has become a nearly weekly sight backstage.

Vince McMahon made his return to WWE with the primary intention of pursuing the sale of the company. However, the ongoing developments indicate that Vince may be in control. The Boss was recently spotted in the Gorilla Position on the March 6th edition of Raw.

It was also reported that Vince’s presence backstage had nothing to do with the Creative and that he was only there to meet John Cena. However, a recent booking is believed to be the brainchild of Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon reportedly booked Brock Lesnar Vs Omos at WrestleMania 39

Wrestling fans weren’t thrilled to learn about Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania booking. Initially, Brock Lesnar was supposed to be pitted against Bobby Lashley or Gunther.

However, WWE plugged Brock Lesnar into a feud with the Nigerian Giant, Omos. Although Omos’s size is no less than impressive and intimidating, he is still considered to be an underwhelming opponent for Brock Lesnar.

WrestleVotes reported that the match was possibly booked at the behest of Vince McMahon. Interestingly, McMahon has a proclivity for large wrestlers battling larger wrestlers. That said, it is conspicuous that the match was most likely booked by Vince McMahon.

