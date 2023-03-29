More AEW Stars Expected To Follow Cody Rhodes and Join WWE Next Year

HomeSearch

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 29/03/2023

Apr 2, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Cody Rhodes enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In the last 12 months, Cody Rhodes has become a reason for many to believe they can return to WWE at some point. The American Nightmare’s success after leaving AEW made names like Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler reassess their future options. During a recent interview, Harwood applauded WWE for the way they signed and took Cody seriously. Well, according to a recent report, more stars from AEW stars may follow in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes and join WWE in the future.

Cody Rhodes left AEW last year in February and made a shocking return to WWE at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then, The American Nightmare has been on an undefeated streak and in fact, will headline WrestleMania 39 alongside Roman Reigns.

Fans could see more stars leave AEW and join WWE just like Cody Rhodes

Many dirt sheets have reported that the bidding war of 2024 is going to be a serious one. The are rumors that both WWE and AEW will try their best to sign each other’s top free agents. However, it seems Tony Khan, more than Triple H, has to worry about convincing his stars to stay.

WrestlingBlog, through a recent Twitter post, gave fans an idea of what might happen in the next 12 months. According to its sources, more AEW stars will quit their company and join WWE.

The report stated that talents in Tony Khan’s company are expected to jump ships just like Cody Rhodes did. Though as of now, it’s unknown which AEW stars are looking to join WWE in the next year.

It’s commendable how Cody Rhodes was treated by WWE, especially because when he returned, Vince McMahon was in power. Now that Triple H oversees the creative, many AEW stars looking to sign with WWE should not be a shocker.

Matt Cardona, P.K.A. Zack Ryder, recently praised Cody Rhodes for his success in WWE

Speaking on the Casual Conversations With The Classic podcast, the former WWE superstar discussed Cody Rhodes‘ transition from AEW to WWE. He lauded The American Nightmare for being the first to do so and do that with the same look, music, and logo.

Matt Cardona noted how wrestling history has never witnessed anything like this before. The former star applauded Cody Rhodes for having that vision and executing it splendidly. He even took to Twitter and motivated The American Nightmare to finish the story at WrestleMania 39.

Nevertheless, just like many AEW stars, Matt Cardona is also rumored to join WWE at some point. Let’s see how many names follow in Cody Rhodes’ footsteps and switch companies in the next year.

